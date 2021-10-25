Top chefs heading to Harrogate for charity dinner

Luke French

Hosted by Stephanie Moon, All Things Food, the dinner is an act of solidarity in support of all those who work in the hospitality industry who have been impacted by Covid-19.

The evening will commence with a cocktail and canapé reception before guests are treated to a truly phenomenal four course dinner prepared by the region’s best chefs: Callum Bowmer, Luke French, Shaun Rankin and Mark Birchall. Guests will also have the chance to join in the prize draw and auction to get their hands on exclusive prizes.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action, said: “We’re excited to be back after a challenging time hosting some of Yorkshire’s finest chefs who will be creating a phenomenal four course menu. We’re delighted to be holding this dinner at Rudding Park which was voted ‘Hotel of the Year’ at the Cateys in 2019. With this line-up of chefs and an award-winning venue, we know our guests will have an incredible evening whilst helping us raise much needed funds to support those in the industry who have fallen on hard times.”

Shaun Rankin

Tickets for Chefs Dinner at Rudding Park cost £120 for an individual ticket and £1,250 for a table of ten. To find out more about Hospitality Action and upcoming events visit www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/events

Callum Bowmer