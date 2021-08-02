Manahatta drinks. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

What better way to spend time with loved ones than to enjoy a delicious fry up in the late morning?

Here is TripAdvisor’s list of top six brunch restaurants in Leeds with a four to five-star rating.

1. Bill’s Leeds

Located in Albion Place next to the Trinity Leeds shopping centre, Bill’s Brunch, served until 11:30am, has all the classics from a delicious fried egg to a Cumberland sausage.

Its food and service has been rated a four and a half out of five stars by over 1,760 visitors.

2. Harts Coffee House & Deli

This quaint deli haven lies in the heart of Boston Spa. This little bistro celebrates Yorkshire through its delightful brunch options.

It has been rated an impressive five stars on TripAdvisor.

3. The Lost and Found

This restaurant doesn’t just serve brunch, but a bottomless one with bubbly.

So if you’re in the mood to celebrate with your friends or you just want to go out for a classy afternoon lunch, this is the place to go.

It has been rated four and a half out of five stars by 917 reviewers.

4. Manahatta (Greek Street)

The quality of restaurants shouldn’t just be judged on the food alone, for the atmosphere is a big part of it.

Here, in Manahatta, you have it all, the food, the service and the atmosphere - perfect for a fun day out with friends.

It has been rated four out of five stars on TripAdvisor.

5. Salami and Co.

Do you have a dog? Are you tired of having to get a dog sitter when going out with friends? Not to worry as this charming coffee house is owned by a married couple with two Daschunds who would be happy to pal around with your dogs.

The café also serves some delicious brunch-inspired food to make your mouth water.

It has been rated five stars for its food and four and a half for its service.

6. The Station House Cafe & Bistro

This elegant restaurant is located in Garforth near the train station.

A family-owned business that brings a little bit of Italy to Leeds, it has delicious brunch options inspired by traditional Southern Italian cuisine - what’s not to love?