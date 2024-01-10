Two new Yorkshire restaurants shortlisted in The Good Food Guide's Best New Restaurants Category

Two new Yorkshire restaurants have been named among The Good Food Guide's Best New Restaurants 2024 shortlists.

The Good Food Guide Awards 2024 shortlists have dropped and a number of restaurants in the north of England have been shortlisted.

The globally acknowledged manual is collaborating with Resy to host its yearly awards on Tuesday, January 30, in a ceremony at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week

Over 200 guests from the industry in England, Scotland, and Wales will come together to to discover the restaurants selected for the Guide's several prestigious awards.

Charlie Smith and Tommy Banks in front of the nominated pub.

Among those nominated are two new Yorkshire restaurants, shortlisted in the Best New Restaurants category.

Mýse and The Abbey Inn, both in York, are the only two Yorkshire restaurants making it to the 2024 nominations.

Situated in the main street of the village of Hovingham in a 19th-century inn, formerly the Malt Shovel, Mýse is owned by Chef and Sommelier team, Joshua and Victoria Overington.

The restaurant boasts of serving “locally reared meat, sustainably and locally sourced seasonal produce and a passion for all things Yorkshire”.

Myse is among two Yorkshire restaurants to be nominated in The Good Food Guide's Best New Restaurant category.

The Abbey Inn is a nineteenth-century, historic inn transformed into a relaxed country pub with rooms, overlooking the historic ruins of Byland Abbey in North Yorkshire.

Chef Tommy Banks describes the restaurant as: “A proper, country pub serving up reimagined classics with our signature Oldstead style.”

The two Yorkshire restaurants are also up against several others in the category, including:

Dorian, London

Higher Ground, Manchester

Lark, Suffolk

Mountain, London

Noble Rot Mayfair, London

Describing the Best New Restaurant category, The Good Food Guide said: “In a year of high-profile openings, these frontrunners have wowed the GFG editors and GFG readers with their innovative, imaginative seasonal menus and by offering good a la carte choice.