Two new Yorkshire restaurants shortlisted in The Good Food Guide's Best New Restaurants Category
The Good Food Guide Awards 2024 shortlists have dropped and a number of restaurants in the north of England have been shortlisted.
The globally acknowledged manual is collaborating with Resy to host its yearly awards on Tuesday, January 30, in a ceremony at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.
Over 200 guests from the industry in England, Scotland, and Wales will come together to to discover the restaurants selected for the Guide's several prestigious awards.
Among those nominated are two new Yorkshire restaurants, shortlisted in the Best New Restaurants category.
Mýse and The Abbey Inn, both in York, are the only two Yorkshire restaurants making it to the 2024 nominations.
Situated in the main street of the village of Hovingham in a 19th-century inn, formerly the Malt Shovel, Mýse is owned by Chef and Sommelier team, Joshua and Victoria Overington.
The restaurant boasts of serving “locally reared meat, sustainably and locally sourced seasonal produce and a passion for all things Yorkshire”.
The Abbey Inn is a nineteenth-century, historic inn transformed into a relaxed country pub with rooms, overlooking the historic ruins of Byland Abbey in North Yorkshire.
Chef Tommy Banks describes the restaurant as: “A proper, country pub serving up reimagined classics with our signature Oldstead style.”
The two Yorkshire restaurants are also up against several others in the category, including:
-
Dorian, London
-
Higher Ground, Manchester
-
Lark, Suffolk
-
Mountain, London
-
Noble Rot Mayfair, London
Describing the Best New Restaurant category, The Good Food Guide said: “In a year of high-profile openings, these frontrunners have wowed the GFG editors and GFG readers with their innovative, imaginative seasonal menus and by offering good a la carte choice.
"Only the impressive Mýse flies the flag for tasting menus. All are taking a credible part in pushing modern British dining forward.”
