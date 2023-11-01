An acclaimed vegan and vegetarian restaurant in Yorkshire has announced its impending closure, describing it as the 'end of an era'.

V OR V restaurant at Wharncliffe Works on Cornish Street, Kelham Island, Sheffield, said it had taken the incredibly difficult decision to shut for good, though it will remain open until Sunday, December 17, to give staff 'time to regroup and plan their futures'. It plans to keep the catering and events side of the business open, it said.

V OR V is one of Sheffield's top-rated restaurants and made BBC Good Food's list of the best places to dine in the city. BBC Good Food praised its 'innovative' plant-based dishes, including the jerk-spiced oyster mushrooms, pineapple scotch bonnet jam and red cabbage sauerkraut.

Only earlier this year, V OR V had opened a second venue, V OR V Presents the Grill House, at the Orchard Square food hall Sheffield Plate. The offshoot, specialising in vegan kebabs and small plates, had a short-lived residency there before popping up at Tramlines festival and Meadowhall's Summer Beach Club.

Announcing the decision to close, Matt Burgess, who opened the restaurant with his brother Nick in 2019, said: "It's with a heavy heart and even deeper sadness I have to announce the upcoming closure of V OR V in Kelham Island.

"This decision has taken an incredible amount of time and thought but like every decision of this nature it also brings an enormous amount of sadness too.

"Despite providing the quality offering we have done over the last four years we opened at probably the worst time for hospitality that there's ever been. It hasn't really ever gotten any easier since being crushed by COVID three months into opening, I'd personally say that it got even harder to create a sustainable business.

"I would imagine that like a great deal of other small hospitality businesses we live on a day to day basis and due to the well documented troubles the industry and ourselves a like have had since we opened, our margins for profit are so tight and stringent that, if we don't hit these targets we are playing a spiralling game of catch up to recoup the losses.

"There are also a huge amount of external factors which make it extremely hard for a restaurant to survive in 2023. I'm sure most people get this but unfortunately don't fully appreciate it until something so sad like this happens. Unfortunately it simply isn't possible to run V OR V against all these headwinds going forward, despite the best will in the world."

Matt went on to thank V OR V's customers, his brother and all his staff, who he said had been 'truly remarkable' over the last four years, giving a special mention to the 'incredible' head chef Danny Lynn.