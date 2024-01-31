All Sections
Valentine's Day 2024: Best restaurants in Yorkshire rated four and five stars by culinary experts for couples to spend a romantic evening

Valentine’s Day is approaching and couples will want to start booking their tables so we have compiled a list of the top rated restaurants in Yorkshire according to culinary experts.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 31st Jan 2024, 12:39 GMT

Experts at OpenTable who review almost two million global diner feedback have rated the best restaurants for a romantic dinner.

They sort the results by location and category to encourage visitors to discover new favourite restaurants and cuisines.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Yorkshire folk will be keen to start looking for romantic restaurants with ambience to treat their partners.

Estbek House. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)Estbek House. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)
Estbek House. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

Most romantic restaurants in Yorkshire to visit on Valentine’s Day

Legacy at The Grand, York

Location: Station Rise, York, YO1 6GD.

Rating: 5 (Exceptional)

Owner of Sasso, Stefano, standing outside the restaurant. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks)Owner of Sasso, Stefano, standing outside the restaurant. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks)
Owner of Sasso, Stefano, standing outside the restaurant. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks)

Number of Reviews: 74

Cuisine: Contemporary British

Estbek House

Location: Estbek House, Whitby, YO21 3SU.

Nola, York. (Pic credit: Google)Nola, York. (Pic credit: Google)
Nola, York. (Pic credit: Google)

Rating: 4.8 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 455

Cuisine: British

Burro Restaurant

The Tannin Level, Harrogate. (Pic credit: Google)The Tannin Level, Harrogate. (Pic credit: Google)
The Tannin Level, Harrogate. (Pic credit: Google)

Location: Landing Lane, York, YO19 6TJ

Rating: 4.8 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 658

Cuisine: Contemporary Italian

The Tannin Level

Location: 5 Raglan Street, Harrogate, HG1 1LE.

Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 1,686

Cuisine: British

Nola

Location: 2A Lendal, York, York, YO1 8AA.

Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 1,783

Cuisine: Bistro

Sasso

Location: 8-10 Princes Square, Harrogate, HG1 1LX.

Rating: 4.6 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 1,969

Cuisine: Italian

Ate O'Clock

Location: 13A High Ousegate, York, YO1 8RZ.

Rating: 4.5 (Awesome)

Number of Reviews: 4,283

Cuisine: British

Lucia - Harrogate

Location: 3 Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2SX.

Rating: 4.4 (Awesome)

Number of Reviews: 320

Cuisine: Italian

Harry's Lounge

Location: 10 & 11 Pier Road, York, Whitby, YO21 3PU.

Rating: 4.3 (Awesome)

Number of Reviews: 571

Cuisine: English

Carters Champagne Bar & Grill

Location: Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2HU.

Rating: 4.1 (Excellent)

Number of Reviews: 232

Cuisine: Grill

Sous Le Nez

Location: The Basement, Quebec House, Quebec Street, Leeds, LS1 2HA.

Rating: 4.8 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 1,634

Cuisine: Bistro

Kendell's Bistro

Location: 3 St Peter's Square, Leeds, LS9 8AH.

Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 3,218

Cuisine: French

Gaucho Leeds

Location: 21-22 Park row, Leeds, LS1 5JF.

Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 2,961

Cuisine: Steak

Box Tree Restaurant

Location: 35 - 37 Church Street, Ilkley, Ilkley, LS29 9DR.

Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 1,296

Cuisine: Modern European

Chef Jono V&V

Location: 68 New Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NU.

Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 635

Cuisine: British

TeT Restaurant

Location: 3-9 Cross Square, Wakefield, WF1 1PQ.

Rating: 4.6 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 783

Cuisine: Contemporary Asian

Crafthouse

Location: 70 Boar Lane, 5th floor Trinity Centre, Leeds, LS1 6HW.

Rating: 4.4 (Awesome)

Number of Reviews: 845

Cuisine: British

Sakku

Location: St Peter's Square, Leeds, LS9 8AQ.

Rating: 4.2 (Awesome)

Number of Reviews: 736

Cuisine: Japanese

Belluccis - Wakefield

Location: 35-37 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3BJ.

Rating: 4 (Excellent)

Number of Reviews: 138

Cuisine: Italian

Bench

Location: Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, S7 1RU.

Rating: 4.8 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 353

Cuisine: British

Antler Grill and Wine

Location: 210 Middlewood Road, Sheffield, S6 1TD.

Rating: 4.8 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 208

Cuisine: Persian

La Rustica

Location: 5 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster, DN1 2PH.

Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 888

Cuisine: Italian

La Boca

Location: 1 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster, DN1 2PH.

Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 1,556

Cuisine: Argentinian

El Toro Bawtry

Location: 16 The Court Yard, Doncaster, Bawtry DN10 6JG.

Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 147

Cuisine: Spanish

Tsuki Restaurant and Bar

Location: 58-60 West Street, Sheffield, S1 4EP.

Rating: 4.6 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 1,195

Cuisine: Japanese

El Torero

Location: 14 Nether Hall Rd, Doncaster, DN1 2PW.

Rating: 4.6 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 135

Cuisine: Spanish

Ponti's Italian Kitchen Sheffield

Location: 16 Harry Brearley House, 6 Fox Valley Way, Sheffield, S36 2AE.

Rating: 4.6 (Exceptional)

Number of Reviews: 185

Cuisine: Italian

Turkuaz Bar & Grill

Location: 8B Nether Hall Rd, Doncaster, DN1 2PW.

Rating: 4.5 (Awesome)

Number of Reviews: 106

Cuisine: Turkish

Piccolino - Sheffield

Location: 4 Millennium Square, Sheffield, S1 2JJ.

Rating: 4.4 (Awesome)

Number of Reviews: 194

Cuisine: Italian

