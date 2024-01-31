Valentine's Day 2024: Best restaurants in Yorkshire rated four and five stars by culinary experts for couples to spend a romantic evening
Experts at OpenTable who review almost two million global diner feedback have rated the best restaurants for a romantic dinner.
They sort the results by location and category to encourage visitors to discover new favourite restaurants and cuisines.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Yorkshire folk will be keen to start looking for romantic restaurants with ambience to treat their partners.
Most romantic restaurants in Yorkshire to visit on Valentine’s Day
Legacy at The Grand, York
Location: Station Rise, York, YO1 6GD.
Rating: 5 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 74
Cuisine: Contemporary British
Estbek House
Location: Estbek House, Whitby, YO21 3SU.
Rating: 4.8 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 455
Cuisine: British
Burro Restaurant
Location: Landing Lane, York, YO19 6TJ
Rating: 4.8 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 658
Cuisine: Contemporary Italian
The Tannin Level
Location: 5 Raglan Street, Harrogate, HG1 1LE.
Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 1,686
Cuisine: British
Nola
Location: 2A Lendal, York, York, YO1 8AA.
Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 1,783
Cuisine: Bistro
Sasso
Location: 8-10 Princes Square, Harrogate, HG1 1LX.
Rating: 4.6 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 1,969
Cuisine: Italian
Ate O'Clock
Location: 13A High Ousegate, York, YO1 8RZ.
Rating: 4.5 (Awesome)
Number of Reviews: 4,283
Cuisine: British
Lucia - Harrogate
Location: 3 Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2SX.
Rating: 4.4 (Awesome)
Number of Reviews: 320
Cuisine: Italian
Harry's Lounge
Location: 10 & 11 Pier Road, York, Whitby, YO21 3PU.
Rating: 4.3 (Awesome)
Number of Reviews: 571
Cuisine: English
Carters Champagne Bar & Grill
Location: Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2HU.
Rating: 4.1 (Excellent)
Number of Reviews: 232
Cuisine: Grill
Sous Le Nez
Location: The Basement, Quebec House, Quebec Street, Leeds, LS1 2HA.
Rating: 4.8 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 1,634
Cuisine: Bistro
Kendell's Bistro
Location: 3 St Peter's Square, Leeds, LS9 8AH.
Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 3,218
Cuisine: French
Gaucho Leeds
Location: 21-22 Park row, Leeds, LS1 5JF.
Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 2,961
Cuisine: Steak
Box Tree Restaurant
Location: 35 - 37 Church Street, Ilkley, Ilkley, LS29 9DR.
Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 1,296
Cuisine: Modern European
Chef Jono V&V
Location: 68 New Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NU.
Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 635
Cuisine: British
TeT Restaurant
Location: 3-9 Cross Square, Wakefield, WF1 1PQ.
Rating: 4.6 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 783
Cuisine: Contemporary Asian
Crafthouse
Location: 70 Boar Lane, 5th floor Trinity Centre, Leeds, LS1 6HW.
Rating: 4.4 (Awesome)
Number of Reviews: 845
Cuisine: British
Sakku
Location: St Peter's Square, Leeds, LS9 8AQ.
Rating: 4.2 (Awesome)
Number of Reviews: 736
Cuisine: Japanese
Belluccis - Wakefield
Location: 35-37 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3BJ.
Rating: 4 (Excellent)
Number of Reviews: 138
Cuisine: Italian
Bench
Location: Nether Edge Road, Sheffield, S7 1RU.
Rating: 4.8 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 353
Cuisine: British
Antler Grill and Wine
Location: 210 Middlewood Road, Sheffield, S6 1TD.
Rating: 4.8 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 208
Cuisine: Persian
La Rustica
Location: 5 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster, DN1 2PH.
Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 888
Cuisine: Italian
La Boca
Location: 1 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster, DN1 2PH.
Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 1,556
Cuisine: Argentinian
El Toro Bawtry
Location: 16 The Court Yard, Doncaster, Bawtry DN10 6JG.
Rating: 4.7 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 147
Cuisine: Spanish
Tsuki Restaurant and Bar
Location: 58-60 West Street, Sheffield, S1 4EP.
Rating: 4.6 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 1,195
Cuisine: Japanese
El Torero
Location: 14 Nether Hall Rd, Doncaster, DN1 2PW.
Rating: 4.6 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 135
Cuisine: Spanish
Ponti's Italian Kitchen Sheffield
Location: 16 Harry Brearley House, 6 Fox Valley Way, Sheffield, S36 2AE.
Rating: 4.6 (Exceptional)
Number of Reviews: 185
Cuisine: Italian
Turkuaz Bar & Grill
Location: 8B Nether Hall Rd, Doncaster, DN1 2PW.
Rating: 4.5 (Awesome)
Number of Reviews: 106
Cuisine: Turkish
Piccolino - Sheffield
Location: 4 Millennium Square, Sheffield, S1 2JJ.
Rating: 4.4 (Awesome)
Number of Reviews: 194
Cuisine: Italian
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.