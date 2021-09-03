Vegan chocolate tiffin recipe

Chocolate tiffin

INGREDIENTS

100g dairy free margarine

25g coconut sugar

3 tbsp vegan cocoa

3 tbsp agave nectar or golden syrup

325g Organic Granola

100g of dried fruits, cherries, blueberries, cranberries and raisins

225g vegan chocolate, melted

¼ teaspoon of vegetable oil

METHOD

Line a deep tin with non-stick baking paper.

Put the margarine, coconut sugar, cocoa and agave nectar/golden syrup into a pan and heat until melted down.

Add the Organic Granola and the dried fruits.

Scrape into the lined tin and press down gently to mould.

Put into the fridge for at least two hours to set.

Melt down the 225g vegan chocolate, adding ¼ teaspoon of vegetable oil. Pour on top of the set tiffin and smooth over.

Chill in the fridge for at least an hour before cutting into squares with a sharp knife.

Store the squares in the fridge as it softens quickly at room temperature. Enjoy!