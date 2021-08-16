The Wetherby Whaler in Market Place is one of the most popular fish and chip shops in Yorkshire.

Its stellar reputation means it is a frequent stop during long car journeys, with people driving for miles to get their Wetherby Whaler fix.

The independent chippy, which also has sites in Guiseley and Pudsey, as well as Wakefield, York and Outwood, has now been selected by Walkers to be part of its new ‘Local Taste Icons’ range.

Walkers have released a new fish and chip flavour inspired by the Wetherby Whaler.

The fish and chips flavour crisps are on the market now.

Caroline Murphy from The Wetherby Whaler said: “We are proud that what started as a small chip shop serving local residents back in 1969 has now grown to become a group of five, family-owned restaurants and takeaways serving over 750,000 portions of haddock per year.

"To have a Walkers crisp flavour inspired by our fish and chips is such an honour. We’re looking forward to proudly displaying the crisps in our restaurants, alongside serving what we consider to be the finest value fish and chips in Yorkshire.”

Founded by Phillip and Janine Murphy in 1969, The Wetherby Whaler has been serving residents of Yorkshire its famous fish and chips for over 50 years.

Katherine Cook from Walkers said: “Over the past 18 months, we have seen that, no matter what, local restaurants have been there for us as a nation.

"This year, Walkers is supporting and celebrating local restaurants by re-creating the flavours of the delicious dishes of four, much-loved local restaurants on our crisps and telling their iconic stories on our packs.

"We picked The Wetherby Whaler and its iconic Fish and Chips after considerable research into their community impact and customer reviews.

"The Wetherby Whaler stood out to us particularly because of its local fame and pride in serving good-quality, sustainably sourced food.

"We have also enlisted thousands of restaurants across the nation to participate in the offer to drive footfall to local restaurants (within five miles of every diner). At Walkers, we are proud to be able to give back to local businesses.”

The Wetherby Whaler-inspired Fish and Chips crisps are joined by three more Taste Icons flavours, all inspired by local independents.

Other new flavours include the fragrant Madras Curry from The Radhuni in Edinburgh; creamy Thai Green Curry with a hint of zingy spice from Mantra Thai Dining in Newcastle; and flavoursome Chicken Burrito from Yucca in London.

All will be available nationwide in single serve, grab bag and multi-packs at all major retailers.

All flavours are suitable for vegetarians.