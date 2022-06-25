Weetons, in Harrogate, has been a destination for foodies for almost 20 years, and has undergone a revamp in recent weeks.
The food hall will still stock a wide range of the finest produce from across Yorkshire, which is also uses in its restaurant.
It stocks everything from homemade scotch eggs to Harrogate Gin, all coming from hundreds of local suppliers.
Rob Coutts, Managing Director of Weetons said: “We are excited to be fully reopened. The biggest change is in the restaurant, we’ve got a completely new look. The tones of green and new lighting create a fresh yet warm and welcoming atmosphere.
"We’re also launching a new all-day menu which features our luxury Yorkshire Wagyu burger and our famous sharing board, stacked with produce from across our food hall."
To celebrate the re-opening, Weetons is holding an open weekend where customers can meet the suppliers and try their goods from June 30 to July 3.