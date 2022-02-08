What smoker should I buy - our guide to kamado ovens and offset smokers

Kamados can bake, grill, smoke, sear, offering outdoor chefs a range of options that few other outdoor grills can match.

Smokehouse flavours traditionally associated with deep south American states have wafted across the Atlantic into gardens all over the country, with people keen to learn the art of smoking.

But if you’re a beginner, where do you begin? What type of smoker is right for you, and does it have to simply smoke things? And what accessories will I need to buy from the get-go to ensure I can experiment with styles, flavours and techniques?

Well, to help you out, here’s our guide to getting yourself soaked in smoke and right here we deal with the difference between the most popular two options - the kamado and the offset smoker.

Offset smokers are big, cumbersome and often not pretty but if you want to master the art of smoking meat these are ideal.

The Kamado:

For us, the Kamado is the king of the smokers owing to its efficiency - owing to their thick ceramic walls they will literally run all day long burning very little charcoal - and versatility. Kamados are so much more than just a smoker - although for the smoking purist, they're not necessarily the best. However, these things are outdoor ovens, grills and can even be used as a pizza oven with the dome radiating heat down onto tasty toppings for a perfect result. People have used these things for thousands of years, and for good reason.

Here are some key pointers:

- Kamados can be extremely expensive. Market leaders like Big Green Egg and Kamado Joe will have you staring down the barrel of a four figure sum just to get going, though there is no question they are superb options. If you are in the market for an expensive one, we'd recommend you take a look at both the Costco Louisiana Grills Kamado and our pick of the bunch, the Kamado Bono with a cracking range of accessories and a lifetime warranty.

- Buying tip: If you are new to Kamado cooking and want to start low on price then we recommend setting yourself up an alert or two to the Aldi garden range. Click HERE to keep an eye out. The Aldi Gardenline kamados tend to sell out fast and can be snapped up by scalpers looking to rip people off, so be quick. You won't be disappointed.

- Mini Kamados - should I get one? Well, the answer is - absolutely yes! These little things are still heavy, so don't think you can carry it under one arm to the park however they are a wonderfully adept camping gadget and equally, if you just want to fire up the grill for a rapid reverse sear on a cut of your choice, this is a great, efficient, enjoyable way to do it. As part of a Kamado family, the minis are often charged with a slow cooked chilli or pit bean stew. Heavenly.

Offset smoker:

Now this one is for the purist - but not for its looks. Kamados over the years have developed attractive dimples and sleek curves, making them an attractive addition to the patio. These things, however, are not pretty.They're big, bulky, and iggledy piggledy in appearance. But boy can they smoke! If it's large scale gatherings or a big old family to feed, this one may well be your best bet. Because the firebox is, as the name suggests, offset, you can achieve massive amounts of cooking space. Here are our key pointers on offset smokers:

- You can pick these up cheaply, so don't have to part with a king's ransom to start. But beware, the dirt cheap ones could put you off for life. They can be highly inefficient, costing a fortune in coals and fuel, and volatile when it comes to temparature control so spending a little more is recommended.

- Unlike the Kamado, these babies can be a pain to start, but once up and running are actually easier to add fuel to than a Kamado - but the thing is, you'll need to as the offset - no matter how much you pay for one - will use more fuel than a Kamado.

What's the key difference between a Kamado and an offset smoker?

As a general rule, you can expect offset smokers to produce a smokier cook. They are wonderful for creating a flavourful bark out of a rub and because of the size you can easily go for the holy grail - the full brisket.