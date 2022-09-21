As well as the seafood stalls and live music, visitors will be able to tour the town’s new lobster hatchery for the first time and go behind the scenes of local boatbuilders Parkol Marine’s yard.

The seafood kitchen marquee and village at Dock End gives people the chance to taste the fresh catch from the port’s trawler crews, and there will be free demonstrations by Novelli as well as Paul Gildroy from the Magpie Cafe.

The music – including sea shanties and performances by local bands – takes place at Endeavour Wharf and Whitby Bandstand.

The lobster hatchery will not fully open to the public as a visitor attraction for several months, so the festival gives people an opportunity to preview the pioneering marine conservation project, which aims to future-proof Whitby’s shellfish industry by rearing and then returning 100,000 juvenile lobsters to the North Sea every year to replace those caught and sold.

The Parkol Marine tours will give access to the new generation of Whitby fishing vessels under construction, and the RNLI will also open up their lifeboat station during the weekend – the oldest in Britain that is still operational today.

There will also be children’s activities and workshops, demonstrations of lobster pot and fishing net care and maintenance, and a special film about 1950s Whitby will be shown at Whitby Museum.

Scarborough Council’s head of tourism and culture Janet Deacon said:“We are delighted to be able to welcome people to this year’s festival, to celebrate the industry on which Whitby was built and showcase the people, produce and practices that keep it going strong today.