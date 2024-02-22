Wine writer Christine Austin on the top wines to buy and what's going on in Yorkshire

Off The Shelf:

Zalze Bush Vine Chenin Blanc 2023, South Africa, 13%, Waitrose, down from £9.99 to £7.49 until Tuesday: Zesty lemon and lime flavours with a twist of guava make this one to keep in the fridge for the end of the working day.

CVNE White Barrel Fermented Rioja, Spain, 13.5%, Co-op, down from £9.50 to £8.50 until March 12: More citrus and cream rather than obviously oaky, this has structure and depth. Perfect with fish dishes, especially when there are olives on the plate.

Martinez Wines in Ilkley

Cono Sur Pinot Noir 2022, Chile, 13%, Morrisons, down from £8 to £6.50 until March 10: Simple, juicy, light, strawberry and herb-filled wine that is good on its own, or goes well with fish, duck and cold meats.

Wirra Wirra Church Block 2022, McLaren Vale, Australia, 14.5%, Sainsbury’s, down from £15 to £13 until March 12: One of Australia’s legendary Cabernet, Shiraz, Merlot blends where the quality has held up consistently over the years. Dense black fruits with silky tannins.

Win a trip to Italy:

If you missed this notice last week, it is worth popping into Martinez Wines in Ilkley or Bingley to find out more about the terrific offer that could win you a trip for two people to Italy. Because you have to buy a six-pack of Italian wines to be entered into this draw, the chances of winning are much higher than for any random draw. And the wines are really good, so it is a win-win situation. The case costs £100 and includes a Gavi Spumante from La Battistina, a Fontanino Riesling, Campo Fiorito Chardonnay, Rive Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Araldica Barolo “Fiori”, and Alasia Monferrato Nebbiolo. You have from now until August to call in and buy a pack .

Pop-up in Settle:

Give Buon Vino a call today (01729 824056) to see if it still has tickets left for its latest pop-up tasting and supper in the shop this evening at 7pm. On show will be a range of biodynamic and natural wines, all from the Loire. Served alongside them will be a selection of food, typical of the Loire region. Tickets cost ,£50. If they have all gone, make sure you get on Buon Vino’s mailing list as several pop-ups are planned during the year.

Easy as ABC:

Nick, at Winearray in Boroughbridge, worked through the alphabet last year, with various bottles open for tasting on Saturdays. Now he has gone back to the beginning again, but instead of regions, he is highlighting river valleys which produce excellent wines. I never get to hear in advance which wines he will be pouring in his shop but with the Loire and the Rhône already covered, he is going to have to pick out some interesting valleys during the year. Ring him on 01423 824056 to check his schedule.

