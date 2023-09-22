York Food Festival 2023: Pictures show some of the amazing food on offer

York Food Festival gets underway today (Sep 22) so we headed along to see what was on the menu.

Our photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe got the enviable job of spending an afternoon checking out the events and stalls to see what was on offer. Thankfully, he did more shooting than eating (at least that’s what he told us) so have a look at our gallery to see a glimpse of what is on offer for the rest of the week.

The festival runs until October 1 so there’s plenty of time to head down and enjoy some of what Yorkshire’s premier chefs, farmers and producers have to offer.

The festival bars will be opening offering evening music until 9pm daily and Yorkshire makers will be bringing their produce to a diverse range of market stands and street food vendors across York, alongside a range of events happening throughout the day. You can find the full festival programme here.

Overall, there are more than 80 stands across the festival, with St Crux Hall adding extra stands for this 26th year of the festival, while there will also be demonstrations and tastings by Brew York, Ippuku Tea, Love Cheese, York Gin and others.

And for the first time the Live for St. Leonards Music Event has two stages – the main stage in the Entertainment Marquee in Parliament Street and a new acoustic stage in the York Gin enclosure on St Sampson's Square.

