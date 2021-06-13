Brothers Tommy and James Banks and their business partner Matt Lockwood are the brains behind the Michelin-starred restaurants The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots and will debut their canned wine company next month.

They are launching Banks Brothers canned wine to help customers enjoy "exceptional, unintimidating wine in a can" and also want to challenge the idea that good wine is only available in bottles.

James, who already oversees the drinks offerings at both restaurants, said: "I often feel like one or two decent glasses of wine but don’t want to open a special bottle. These cans will be perfect for those occasions at home or when heading out to the beach or for a picnic.

Banks Brothers premium canned wines

"The wine world can seem stuffy and that's not our vibe. We’re here to prove that amazing quality wine can be drunk anywhere, by anyone.”

Tommy added: "For us, it’s all about putting flavour first. We will only put the best in our cans, sourcing amazing wine from like-minded people.”

Canning the wines will allow them to release limited-edition batches, which also means they can support small-scale growers. The first two releases will be from South African wine-making couple Gordon and Nadia Newton Johnson - Syrah Mourvèdre No. 1 and Chardonnay No. 3 - which are produced on their family run estate in Hemel-en-Aarde, at the southern tip of the country.

The two wines will be available from early July here with more limited-edition cans to follow later this year. The cans will be priced at £21 for 3, £40 for 6 or £78 for 12 with a minimum order of 3.