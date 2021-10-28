Yorkshire Coast BID launches real ale trail in Bridlington to showcase town's booming micropub and craft beer scene

The trail connects the historic Old Town to the harbour and seafront areas, and begins near Bridlington Station to promote rail travel.

There are six venues on the trail, which begins on November 1, all of which focus on traditional real ales.

Bridlington Harbour

The Old Ship Inn, The Telegraph, The Brunswick Hotel, Bridbrewer and Taproom and Stackhouse Bar are joined by a micropub that has only recently opened, Three B's.

The Old Ship Inn is a traditional cask marque and beer-accredited real ale pub with kitchen and cellar. There are up to six real ales on offer andtwo2 real ciders. Food is served Monday to Saturday until 7pm and there’s live entertainment on Saturdays and Sundays.

The second stop on the trail is The Telegraph, an atmospheric real ale and live music venue. The Brunswick Hotel is one of the oldest in the area and is renowned for its live entertainment, resident organist, and karaoke.

The Bridbrewer and Taproom opened in 2020 and offers a unique selection of bespoke artisan ales, all brewed on the premises.

New venue Stackhouse is run by real ale enthusiasts

Stackhouse Bar is the second venture by owners who already ran a 'secret' micropub in nearby Hornsea, and it became Bridlington's first micropub when it opened in 2019. It stocks real ales, ciders and craft keg and ale cans, and is also dog-friendly.

The Three B's is a 'quiet' micropub with no music, live TV or gaming machines, and is run by two passionate real ale enthusiasts who also sell over 10 different ciders. It welcomes children and dogs.

Yorkshire Coast BID chief executive Kerry Carruthers said:“I am delighted that we are able to support such a wonderful project that celebrates the brilliant local venues Bridlington has to offer. It has been such a hard time for the hospitality industry and we’re hoping this will help bring even more footfall back to this wonderful town.”