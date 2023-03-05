There are a number of towns and cities in Yorkshire hosting some of the country’s most popular food and drink festivals this year.

A huge part of what makes the region unique is its ability to produce cuisine made entirely from locally grown ingredients. These events celebrate Yorkshire’s finest independent businesses that work hard to deliver the best quality food and it is a chance for us to support them.

Malton is considered the food capital of Yorkshire and its Food Lovers Festival, which is returning this spring, has always been popular since its conception in 2009. The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival and Great British Food Festival held at Harewood House have also been very well attended by visitors.

These events are every foodie’s dream where you can indulge in some of the most delicious food, while at the same time supporting your favourite local retailers. We have compiled a list of the most popular food and drink festivals you can attend.

Flashmob at The Ilkley Food and Drink Festival. (Pic credit: Stephen Midgely / Ilkley Food and Drink Festival)

Best food and drink festivals in Yorkshire in 2023

Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival

Some of the top celebrity chefs will be attending this event; Gino D’Acampo will return to the festival where he will be cooking up something delicious in the big top theatre kitchen or answering all of your questions at his Live Q&A session, Si King from the Hairy Bikers will also be making an appearance at Funkirk Farm and James Martin will be back to the festival where he will be cooking up a storm in the big top theatre kitchen.

Date: Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 from 9am to 7.30pm

Address: Funkirk Farm, Carleton, Skipton BD23 3AB.

Ticket price: Saturday/Sunday entry tickets for adults (18 years plus) cost £23, for a child (eight to 17 years old) tickets cost £15 each, for a child between 0 and seven years old tickets are free and for a family ticket (two adults and two children eight to 17 years) tickets cost £68 each.

Malton Food Lovers Festival

The event is set across the streets of Malton and visitors can expect artisan stalls, delicious street food, talks, tastings, celebrity chefs, demonstrations, festival bar, live music and more.

Date: (Spring) Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, (summer) Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 from 10am to 5.30pm

Address: The town centre’s postcode is YO17 7LX and this is where the festival takes place.

Ticket price: Free entry

North Leeds Food Festival

There will be new interactive sessions, expanded markets variety and new furniture to relax at the festival this year. Returning to the event are artisan markets, independent bars, free live entertainment, free live music on stage, free live cookery demonstrations, free roaming comedy acts, free kids activities, a fun fair and inflatable land.

Date: Saturday, May 13 from 10am to 8pm and Sunday, May 14 from 10am to 7pm

Address: Soldiers Fields, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 1JX.

Ticket price: Adult Saturday/Sunday tickets (Early Bird) cost £5.95 each including booking fee, Under 16 Saturday/Sunday tickets (Early Bird) tickets cost £3.95 each including booking fee and Under 5s Saturday/Sunday tickets are free.

Great British Food Festival

There will be artisan markets, chef demonstrations, street food, bars, live music, a challenge stage, a cake off, BBQ stage, bake stage, kids cookery, foraging walks and kids activities. The event is also dog friendly.

Date: From Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29 from 10am to 5pm

Address: Harewood, Leeds LS17 9LG.

Ticket price: They range from £5.60 to £37.60 depending on the type of ticket you buy

Riverside Food Festival

The festival will feature a diverse range of global cuisine from independent street food vendors, accompanies by local breweries, artisan markets and bars as well as new tasting sessions that will include cheese, wine, whiskey and beer tasting and provide expert guidance.

Date: Saturday, August 5 from 10am to 8pm and Sunday, August 6 from 10am to 7pm

Address: Wetherby Ings, Wetherby, LS22 6SD.

Ticket price: Adult Saturday/Sunday tickets (Early Bird) cost £5.95 each including booking fee, Under 16 Saturday/Sunday tickets (Early Bird) tickets cost £3.95 each including booking fee and Under 5s Saturday/Sunday tickets are free.

Ilkley Food and Drink Festival

Just like the others, there will be live chef demonstrations, live music, international street food, artisan markets, family entertainment and festival bars.

Date: Saturday, June 11 from 10am to 8pm and Sunday, June 12 from 10am to 7pm

Address: East Holmes Field, Ilkley, LS29 0BZ.