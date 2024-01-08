Yorkshire garden centre and restaurant Crimple to be rebranded as Weetons food hall after change in ownership
An application has been submitted to North Yorkshire Council to change the signage on the building near Harrogate by owners TIM Group Holdings.
The managing partners of TIM Group are among the directors of Weetons, the delicatessen, restaurant and farm shop in Harrogate town centre.
It is believed that Crimple changed hands at the end of 2023. Its previous owner was Graham Watson, who bought the garden and antiques centre in 2013 with the aim of opening a continental-style food hall.
Illustrations and designs included as part of the application clearly show the Weetons logo which is to replace the Crimple branding.
Crimple only re-opened in 2021 after a major renovation to create new dining and shopping areas.
The application is currently under consideration by council planners.