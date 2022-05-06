Yorkshire restaurant offers reward after customers leave without paying £400 bill

The Harewood in Waterdale, in Doncaster, has put out an appeal for information after the mixed group left without paying.

Sharing photos of the group on its Facebook page, which can be viewed here, a spokesman said: “This afternoon this party left our premises without paying their full tab.

“We have passed this matter on to police but any help identifying the people will be treated in strict confidence and highly appreciated.

The Harewood at Waterdale in Doncaster

“Any information given that leads to the successful conviction of these people, will be rewarded.”

The incident comes not long after bosses at The Sun Inn, not far from Doncaster on the Nottinghamshire border, called in police and issued a similar appeal after a family fled without paying a £114 bill.