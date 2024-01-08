Yorkshireman, Sheffield: Sadness as popular pub famed for live music announces closure
The Yorkshireman pub, on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre, has built a reputation as one of the best venues in the city for rock music, but it announced it was closing last week, with the venue going up for sale.
Posting on its Facebook page it said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have decided not to reopen The Yorkie. Reasons are personal to our family so please respect them.
"Thank you to all our loyal customers past and present, you have all made this decision even harder. The Yorkie has always welcomed customers whoever they are and from all backgrounds, which is what makes it a special place.
"Thank you to all the wonderful bands/acts that have performed for us, we are eternally grateful.
"Mostly we would like to thank our staff. The legend that is Dj Lez, Muzz, Linda, Chris, Mel,Teresa, Rosie, Louise, Troy and Beth also Ryan and Adam from our security team. You are what makes The Yorkie the special place it is."
In an update, the pub said it had listened to staff who wanted 'one last party'.
It said this would take place on Saturday (Jan 13) with doors opening at 8.30pm for bands followed by a 'throwback after party from 12 to close'. "Let's go out with a bang," it added.
The original venue in Burgess Street was believed to date back to around 1790 and was demolished in 2022 due to structural concerns.
