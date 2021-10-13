Meadowhall, Sheffield. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

We have compiled a comprehensive list of the eight best shopping centres in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield

With more than 270 facilities for food, drink and shopping, Meadowhall is the largest shopping centre in Yorkshire and is also currently the eleventh largest in the UK.

The building was first opened 31 years ago and has since expanded its services to more than just shops and restaurants; the centre also includes leisure facilities such as a cinema, a climbing arena and an interactive inflatable park.

On October 29, Meadowhall’s trampoline park, Jump Inc, will be hosting a Halloween extravaganza and you can buy your tickets on their website.

Meadowhall has a rating of four stars out of five on TripAdvisor with 2,069 reviews.

White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds

The shopping complex based in Beeston takes its name from the White Rose of York, the traditional symbol of Yorkshire.

With a cinema and food court as well as over 100 shops, you and your family can make a day of it.

The centre opened on March 25, 1997 and is the 34th largest shopping centre in the UK.

White Rose Shopping Centre has a rating of four out of five stars on TripAdvisor with 448 reviews.

Victoria Leeds

The shopping and leisure centre combines Victoria Quarter, founded in 1990, and Victoria Gate shopping centre, founded in 2016.

This shopping centre is popular for a family day out with children; the centre has a cosy family room where you can spend some quality time with the family and children can enjoy an entertainment zone.

Victoria Quarter is an upscale complex with multiple designer brands such as Harvey Nichols and John Lewis and Partners.

The Grade II listed Victoria Quarter, also known as the Knightsbridge of the North, covers three floors between Briggate and Vicar Lane. It includes a casino.

Victoria Leeds has a rating of four and a half stars out of five on TripAdvisor with 448 reviews.

The Mill Outlet & Garden Centre, Batley

The Mill has four large floors of shops for any purpose, whether that's for clothes, furniture, homeware and gifts.

As the title suggests, the centre also has a garden centre.

The multiple retail shops also have permanently discounted prices of 30 per cent or more. It has three restaurants and an ice cream shop.

The Mill Outlet has a rating of four out of five stars on TripAdvisor with 155 reviews.

McArthurGlen York Designer Outlet

The designer outlet is situated within a landscaped garden and includes 120 designer brands such as Reiss and Ted Baker, as well as some high street labels like Joules, Marks and Spencer and Gap - all of which have a 60 per cent discount all year round.

The building also has a variety of cafes and restaurants including Pizza Express and Wagamama.

The shopping centre also has free parking, disabled access and a sheltered children’s playground.

McArthurGlen York Designer Outlet has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 1,135 reviews.

Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall & Retail Park, Sheffield

Crystal Peaks has more than 100 independent shops in its covered marketplace along with big name stores in the retail park and shopping centre.

The centre isn’t only for shopping, it can be used for entertainment and students can even use the library as a study sanctuary.

Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre Mall and Retail Park has a rating of four out of five stars on TripAdvisor with 117 reviews.

The Broadway Centre, Bradford

The Broadway Centre is home to more than 80 retailers, an abundance of food and drink eateries and a cinema called The Light where you can watch your favourite movie.

The food court provides a variety of cuisines to suit every taste bud and is located at the heart of the city.

The Broadway Centre has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 173 reviews.

Sunbridge Wells, Bradford

This was Bradford’s first underground retail complex and has become a popular venue for shopping. The centre was first opened in 2016.

There is a rear courtyard with an open plan glass and steel staircase leading up to the Upper Mill Gate.

The tunnels, where the shopping and leisure centre is now, used to be a quarry in the 13th century and were also used as prison cells.

During the Second World War, the centre was also used as an air raid shelter, however, in the 1960s it was a venue for dancing.