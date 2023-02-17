News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Yorkshire's Elland Brewery crowned winner of Camra's Best Winter Beer for fourth time running

An independent micro-brewery in West Yorkshire has seen one of its brews crowned Camra's Winter Beer of Britain for the fourth time running.

By Ruby Kitchen
4 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 11:46am

Elland Brewery, which launched in 2002, has taken gold in the national competition with its 1872 Porter.

This was the first time the competition has marked a return since 2020, and follows a full year of local tasting panels and regional heats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The brewery's Scott Hutchinson jested that the small team would now have to change its bottle labels again.

Most Popular
Elland Brewery's award-winning 1872 Porter

"He said: "As a tiny independent cask brewery, the support of CAMRA and its members is utterly invaluable to us.

"Steve, Joe, Rob and Scott - for that is all of us - would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who continues to trust our commitment to quality traditional ales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Like everyone else, Elland Brewery has had to weather some storms in the past couple of years.

"Lockdown tried to end us, the current economic climate is rocking the boat, the UK pub trade is taking a hammering, cask is always under threat, but we firmly believe that cask is king and quality will always shine.”The competition for Britain's Champion Winter Beer marked the first day of the Great British Beer Festival Winter, which closes today at Burton on Trent.

The brew, a deep ruby porter, was described by judges as “a jet black strong porter, with alcohol, green apples and chocolate on the nose.”

Judge Christine Cryne said: "The porter is citrus, sweet milk chocolate on a smooth full flavoured palette, complex but easy drinking. The fruitiness fades to a roasted dryness where the sweet chocolate lingers and spiciness builds.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Camra's Laura Emson said: “Congratulations to Elland on their win, this was a highly competitive final round."

CAMRAWest Yorkshire