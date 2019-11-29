If you’re throwing a party this New Year then there’s no better way to kick-start 2020 than with some of Yorkshire’s finest food and drink.

Since 1847 Booths has been sourcing the best possible food and drink – and their New Year selection has plenty to help give your New Year celebrations a local twist giving your guests a true taste of what the region has to offer.

Northern cheeses

Nibbles and treats

If you’re planning a delicious buffet, variety is key. Lots of tasty treats, easy to pick up and bite into will have guests coming back for more.

Load up your table with award-winning Toppings’ Pork Pies, made in South Yorkshire and hand-finished using traditional family recipes.

Toppings Huntsman Pie (£14 serves 8) is filled with prime pork meat and chicken breast topped with a delicious sage and onion stuffing and encased in buttery crust.

Don’t forget the Toppings Pork Pie Party Pack (£12), eight dinky pork pies with toppings including Stilton, cranberry, caramelised red onion and Wensleydale cheese and pickle.

Enjoy the finest Scottish salmon carefully oak smoked by North-Yorkshire based Bleiker’s and top up your table with Booths’ sausage rolls, quiches and party platters. For something a little different from further afield, why not try Cinderhill Farms’ Wild Boar Sausage Rolls (£12 serves 6)?

The main event

A new year deserves a taste of luxury to get it off to the best possible start.

Holme Farm in Elmet, North Yorkshire, is home to delicious naturally-reared venison – try a loin joint, perfect for roasting and serving with healthy greens or wrap it in crispy, buttery pastry for a show-stopping Wellington.

Round off your Yorkshire-themed New Year celebrations with local cheeses from Booths’ Northern Five Piece Cheese Selection – not all Yorkshire, but at least you’ll be flying the flag for the north (£18.50).

Want your wine to cut the food miles too? Wash it all down with some fizz; try Booths English Sparkling (£22), made in the South Downs of England, it’s a blend of Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier with crisp Chardonnay notes.

Celebrate your way

You could, of course, spread your horizons a little.

Booths has an outstanding range of fresh, high quality meat, pies, main courses, desserts, cheeses and, of course, wine, spirits and beers from right around the country and beyond.

One of the Northern counties’ best-loved names, Booths has stores in Ilkley, Ripon and Settle, and has a long history of working closely with local suppliers.

Place your order online at orders.booths.co.uk, or visit your local Booths store for a mouth-watering selection of food and drink that’s guaranteed to be the centre of your celebrations.