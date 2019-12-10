This Yorkshire company will deliver a Christmas dinner to your door by tractor - how to get one

If you’ve ever wanted a Christmas dinner delivered straight to your door then now is your chance, as you can now have it brought to you in style - by tractor.

Showcasing British farming

If youve ever wanted a Christmas dinner delivered straight to your door then now is your chance, as you can now have it brought to you in style - by tractor.

In the run up to Christmas, Farm to Feast by Farmison & Co is showcasing great British farming with numerous extra special deliveries by tractor, in an attempt to bring a slice of the real farmyard direct to your front door.

Instead of standard delivery, there will be a small number of special deliveries made by Stuart, who is a farmer from one of the butcher’s trusted small-holding farms in the Yorkshire Dales.

A New Holland Tractor, with Stuart in the driving seat, will deliver orders straight to people’s villages, towns or cities.

How do I get delivery by tractor?

To be in with the chance of having your Christmas food delivered by tractor, simply select delivery by tractor at the checkout.

Where does this tractor delivery include?

Tractor delivery is possible UK-wide. Winning customers will be chosen at random and notified if they have been successful in the draw.

All other orders will be delivered as usual using the regular courier service.

John Pallagi, Managing Director and co-founder of Farmison & Co, said: “Our British breeds like the ones raised on Stuart’s farm were bred to perfection in the 18th and 19th century, the same time the tractor was invented and first used in agriculture.

“Ever since, it’s been a symbol of British farming and is the perfect beacon to represent British farmers this Christmas.

“This year, eat better meat for Christmas and know exactly where your properly free-range turkey or grass-fed beef has come from.”

For more information, visit: farmison.com/farm-to-feast-meat-delivery

