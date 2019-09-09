Wensleydale Creamery to host massive Cheese Festival 2019 in the Yorkshire Dales this weekend

Foodie fans are in for a taste-tastic treat this weekend in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

Sounds cheesy but then that is because it really is as the Wensleydale Creamery, based in Hawes in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, holds its Cheese Festival for 2019.

Cheese making in the area dates back to Cistercian monks in 1150 and the heritage of that will be celebrated by the Creamery which is being joined by 30 different suppliers of cheese, food, drink and crafts offering products in the festival marquee, alongside outdoor street food vendors cooking up tasty delights.

Throughout the weekend, the Creamery’s new Demonstration Room will host cheese and butter making demonstrations, along with cookery demonstrations, delivered by local chefs showcasing their talents and sharing tips and techniques, with plenty of samples to try along the way.

Exclusive cheese masterclasses will run daily, with the workshops incorporating cheese, food and drink pairings.

Cheese fans can expect lots of cheese, chocolate, honey and a tipple along with talks and tastings with ‘The Experts’ as local producers impart their cheese-making knowledge.

In addition, the Creamery’s master cheese-makers will be hard at work, crafting Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese for visitors to view from the viewing gallery, & the much-loved Cheese Shop will be stocked full of cheese to try and buy.

The festival takes place on September 14 and 15.