Yorkshire Day 2019: 11 of the best carveries in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor
If you enjoy a tasty roast dinner, but like to have the option of choosing what exactly you get on your plate when eating out, a carvery is a great way of being able to do this.
Thursday 01 August 2019 06:00
Yorkshire has a multitude of places which offer delicious carveries. These are 11 of the best carveries in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. The George Carvery & Hotel - Harrogate, North Yorkshire
Visited today for a family Sunday lunch and it was excellent. This is a no nonsense carvery with great food and at a reasonable price.
2. The Newton Arms - Doncaster
Best Carvery in Doncaster. We loved our first visit so much we went back the week later. The welcome was great with a very friendly front of house. Service was warm and friendly too and all of the food was spot on.
3. The 6 Acres - Bradford, West Yorkshire
Called in here to try the carvery the food was piping hot and the veg was cooked to perfection the cauliflower cheese was fab all the staff were brilliant.
4. Pear Tree Farm, Dining & Carvery - York, North Yorkshire
So we opted for a carvery & so glad we did! The meat, we had the beef & ham was to die for! One of the best carvery's I've ever had! Will definitely visit again if we are in the area again.
