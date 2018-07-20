George Ezra added to Carfest North line-up

Chart-topper George Ezra has been added to the bill at next weekend's Carfest North music and entertainment festival.

The singer, currently riding high with Shotgun, will join the likes of Razorlight, Bananarama, Billy Ocean and Madness on the bill at the festival which takes place from July 27-29.

With one week to go, George Ezra is the most recent act to be announced to perform on Friday evening at Carfest North.

In addition, Carfest North will host an exclusive performance by their very own Supergroup headed up by Kaiser Chiefs’ frontman Ricky Wilson including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Gary Kemp, The Feeling and newly announced Natalie Imbruglia

Final tickets to see George Ezra perform at Carfest North are on sale now at http://www.carfest.org/ticket-information

On top of this, the festival also includes an exclusive line up of the country’s best chefs including Bake off star Candice Brown and Angellica Bell

CarFest North takes place from 27th– 29th July and CarFest South: 24th – 26th August 2018.