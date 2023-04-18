All Sections
200-year old Harrogate village pub Lamb and Flag which closed during pandemic to be converted into homes

The Lamb and Flag pub in Bishop Monkton will be converted into five houses after a previous refusal of the plans was overturned on appeal.

By Thomas Barrett
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:25 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 08:25 BST

Plans were submitted in 2021 by the Pawson family to convert the historic village pub in between Harrogate and Ripon.

But it was refused by Harrogate Borough Council last year after the now-abolished authority said the owners had not sufficiently marketed the property for community use.

There was an appeal, which saw the government’s Planning Inspectorate take another look at the council’s decision. It ultimately overturned the refusal earlier this month.

According to the website Bishop Monkton Yesterday, the first mention of the pub in a newspaper article was in 1833.According to the website Bishop Monkton Yesterday, the first mention of the pub in a newspaper article was in 1833.
The pub closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 and never reopened.

The owners, who had run the pub since 1993, had argued that the building was no longer viable as a pub due to declining trade, and ill health and a reduction in opening hours.

Government planning officer Paul Cooper agreed, writing in a report:

“It is likely that significant investment would now be necessary to bring the property back to a condition where it could accommodate a successful business. In view of the current trading conditions for the hospitality sector, there is no guarantee that finance for such a project would be forthcoming.”

Mr Cooper said that he was satisfied the owners had marketed the pub for community uses and said a sale to convert it into a cafe fell through. He added:

“Had there been genuine financial backing for the acquisition of the pub I would have expected to see more progress on this issue.”

At one point there were seven pubs in the parish of Bishop Monkton but after the closure of the Lamb & Flag, only the Mason’s Arms remains.

