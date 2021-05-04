A beautiful village barn conversion in between York and Harrogate

Converted in 2007, Red Barn is one of just two converted barns on Back Lane in Green Hammerton, between York and Harrogate. www.dacres.co.uk

“We didn’t really want to live on an estate and we didn’t want a new build,” says James.

So when they found a Red Barn, a beautiful new barn conversion on Back Lane in the village of Green Hammerton, between York and Harrogate, they were delighted.

“It’s a really imposing looking building in a fantastic village with a great community spirit,” says James

Red Barn has an impressive reception hall and a well-proportioned lounge with attractive wood burning stove.

He adds: “This house had the best of both worlds because it was a newly converted property, right in the centre of the village. It was ideal for us. It’s a handsome building and the location was great. I was doing lots of travelling to London and Birmingham and I could get to York Station really easily from the local station about a mile away.”

Converted in 2007, the four/five-bedroom home is one of just two converted barns on Back Lane. With underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, Red Barn has an impressive reception hall and a well-proportioned lounge with attractive wood burning stove.

The sitting room/occasional bedroom five has a full height window and there is also a large dining kitchen.

Upstairs there is a galleried landing, master bedroom with a dressing area and modern en-suite shower room.

Upstairs there is a galleried landing, master bedroom with a dressing area and modern en-suite shower room.

The guest bedroom also has a modern en-suite shower room and there are two further bedrooms, one of which has an opening to a mezzanine loft area.

The house bathroom has a white three piece suite with shower over the bath.

Outside there is plenty of parking space, a double open garage, and lovely side and back gardens, part of which are walled.

A useful rail link is also close by in the neighbouring villages of Kirk Hammerton and Cattal, providing daily services to Harrogate, York, Leeds and onto London.

Red Barn has a large dining kitchen.

The couple haven’t needed to do any work to the house since they moved in. “The developers did a great job with the quality of the fixtures and fittings,” James says.

Although the couple has enjoyed living in the home, now that their daughter has grown up and moved out, they are keen to downsize.

“We’re just rattling around now and we feel like we needed something smaller,” says James.

