Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on the weekend of October 15 and 16, York Unlocked is the city’s unique take on the ‘unlocked’ events that have proved so successful in London, Bristol and other cities in the UK and elsewhere in Europe.

In all, the doors of more than 60 different buildings across the city, some of which are not usually open to the public, will be ‘unlocked’, giving visitors a rare opportunity to see their lesser-known architectural features.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York Unlocked founder Kathy M. King explained: “York is blessed with such a rich diversity of buildings that all have amazing stories to tell. Our aspiration is to open up access to help people discover these gems. Large and small, old to new, award-winning and awe-inspiring – many packed to the rafters with layers of history. We encourage you to create your own list of building must-sees to explore across this unique weekend.”

The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre, York, is unlocked for the public to view the building, Hannah Thomas is pictured in the Chapel.

Among the buildings opening their doors is The Bar Convent on Blossom Street, which dates back to 1686. It was established in great secrecy during the Reformation, an era when Catholicism was punishable by death, and is still home to a community of Catholic sisters today. Although an exhibition about The Bar Convent’s history is open to the public from Monday to Saturday, York Unlocked will give visitors access to parts of the building that are usually off limits.

Special Collections Manager Hannah Thomas explained: “Our exhibition tells the story of the convent but the building was already standing prior to that. We knew little about its early years, so we’ve been doing a bit of research into the architecture and wanted to draw attention to the many layers of history here.

“We came across the property deeds from the previous owners. They date back to the 1630s, when the property was made up of two houses that stood either side of a central courtyard, which is where the café atrium and office now stand. In the 1660s, it was converted into the large U-shaped house that the sisters then bought in the Georgian era.”

Visitors will be given access to the Georgian parlour at the front of the building, which the sisters originally used as a place to greet guests and is now being restored back to its original purpose. They’ll also be able to access a new vantage point on the first floor, from which they can view the building’s double-faced clock. Made by eminent York clockmaker Henry Hindley in the 18th century, it’s a well known landmark that can be seen from both Blossom Street and the Bar Convent’s atrium.

The Guildhall York, is unlocked for the public to view the building.

There will also be an opportunity to uncover some of the secrets surrounding the Hidden Chapel, which was constructed in the Georgian era with eight separate exits to allow the congregation to escape in the event of a raid by the authorities.

Hannah explained: “When the sisters wanted to build the chapel, they did a building-wide renovation, knocking down the front of the original building and adding the Georgian frontage, where the parlour is located. They added a secret chapel at the back because, at that time and right up until the Victorian period, it was still illegal to build a Catholic church.”

According to Hannah, it’s entirely possible that the builders hired to work on the project would not have realised that they were building a chapel. Its Neoclassical design, which is typical of the Georgian area, makes it appear more like a venue for social gatherings than a chapel. However, upon closer inspection, grapes, wheat and other subtle religious symbolism is evident in its ornate design.

The Guildhall York, is unlocked for the public to view the building.

“Today the chapel is in the middle of the building, so we’ve lost the sense that it was once a way to leave. However, when work was carried out in the 1920s, they found external exits from the chapel, although we don’t know where exactly they’d have come out.”

Even the building’s location, just outside the city’s Bar Walls, was ‘very deliberate' according to Hannah.

“The area within the city walls was under the jurisdiction of the Minster, but being just outside them meant that you were in a grey area in terms of authority. A previous building that the sisters had used in the 1670s didn’t last long because it was in the wrong location. We also know that there were other Catholic residents in this area of the city around the time that the convent was founded here. Although it’s very busy today, this part of the city was quite rural back then, making it easier for people to simply slip away.”

Hannah added: “A lot of people who live in York don’t even realise that they can visit The Bar Convent. As well as the café, we have a lovely, quiet garden that’s a hidden gem. We’re open six days a week, and there’s bed and breakfast accommodation on site too.”

The Guildhall York, is unlocked for the public to view the building.

Elsewhere in the city, the newly restored Guildhall, which has been closed to the public for around ten years, will be throwing its doors open. It was built around 1447 for the Guild of St. Christopher and St. George, which was suppressed during the Reformation, and was also used as a Common Hall for various trade guilds and by City of York Council.

It comprises a complex of Grade I, II* and II listed buildings set around the 15th century hall and has been a seat of civic governance in York since the 1200s. An ambitious restoration project was completed earlier this year and the buildings now provide modern office accommodation and conference space. There’s also an impressive new glazed arcade designed by John McAslan and Partners, the architects behind the iconic roof at King’s Cross Station in London, that leads to a new café. It’s hoped that a restaurant will also be opening at the site soon.

Olivia Chatten, Business Development Manager for York Science Park & The Guildhall, said: “When The Guildhall opens as part of York Unlocked, people will be able to see all the lovely historic plaques, which include one commemorating King Richard’s contribution to the city, and another linked to its relationship with New York. They can also see the traditional Roman tiling that has been restored and all the grotesques on the roof, which were there to intimidate people when they were tried at the Guildhall.”

Perhaps most intriguing of all will be the chance to get a glimpse of the two secret passageways that lead from Committee Room One, as it’s known today, a panelled room where the inner council of the guild would once have met - one led down to the dungeons below and the other up to the roof.

Olivia said: “The café is usually only open during the week, but will also be open to the public that weekend. Most of the building is in commercial use now, but we run tours and welcome group visits. We’re really invested in the public having access to the building because we know how important it is for people.”

Other buildings taking part include the De Grey Rooms, King’s Manor, the Duncombe Place Masonic Hall, Hudson Quarter, Monk Bar, the Chapel at York St John University, Bootham School, Castlegate House, Garforth House, Bedern Hall, many York churches and a selection of RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) award-winning projects.