A look inside the fabulous Leeds house Spice Girl Mel B has just moved out of after finding sanctuary there

Melanie Brown, aka Mel B/Scary Spice, has just moved out of Kings Lea in Leeds after renting the house for a year. She was sad to leave the property when the owners put it up for sale as she valued the privacy, rural views and the space it gave her and her children. The detached house is now on the market with Monroe Estate Agents for £1.4m. Hidden away in a tranquil oasis in the Leeds suburb of Cookridge, it sits in 1.6 acres with two lakes and is surrounded by fields. Yet, it is only minutes away from amenities, including a supermarket, and is a just short drive from Leeds city centre.

The property proved to be the perfect peaceful retreat for the superstar who has settled back in her home city of Leeds after a tumultuous spell living in Los Angeles, when she was unhappily married to American film producer Stephen Belafonte. In her memoir Brutally Honest, she reveals that her married life was a “living nightmare”. Melanie has put her experience to positive use and now campaigns against domestic violence and works with the charity Women’s Aid.

John and Jane Wright own Kings Lea, which they renovated before self-building a state-of-the-art home for themselves on land nearby. John says: “Melanie rented the house because she wanted privacy and it is very secluded. Very few people realise it is here because it is off the beaten track. It is accessed by a private drive and feels very rural and peaceful and there are views over fields. Melanie wanted to stay longer and we would have liked her to. She was a great tenant, a great neighbour and a lovely person but the time had come to put this house up for sale as we no longer need it.”

The 4,678sq ft house is now for sale for £1.4m with Monroe EState Agents, Leeds, www.monroeestateagents.com. It has a large kitchen/dining/living space, a separate dining room, two sitting rooms and a study. On the first floor, there are three bedrooms, an ensuite bedroom and a bathroom. On the second floor, there is a main bedroom suite with dressing room, bathroom, gym and a balcony. For those who have horses, there is an option to rent adjacent land.

Please support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Click here to subscribe

1. Brilliant, brave and a bestseller Melanie Brown with her best-selling book "Brutaly Honest" Photo: Getty Images Buy photo

2. Open plan and spacious The open plan kitchen/sittiing and dining area Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Buy photo

3. And relax! One of the sitting rooms on the ground floor with cosy wood-burning stove Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Buy photo

4. Kitchen confidential The spacious kitchen has all mod cons Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Buy photo