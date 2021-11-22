Forget about going into town for a pint, a packet of crisps and a game of pool, Dean Mirfin from Barnsley just needs to head into his garden to find all that a more in his state of the art games room, which has taken top honours in the ultimate showdown between man caves, the Home Leisure Direct Games Room of the Year.

Built during lockdown, Dean’s “Bar 152” has just won the Home Leisure Direct Games Room of the Year. Decorated in a sophisticated mix of blues, tans and greys, he walls are adorned with Moretti neon lights, a custom-made Porsche 911 bonnet finished in Gulf livery, a Gronkowski "Gronk" American Football shirt from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end player and artwork featuring popular cultural icons including Mohammed Ali, Sean Connery and Freddie Mercury.

Stylishly furnished with a Signature Warwick pool table that can be flipped into a dining table, tasteful leather and wood seating and on-trend pendant lighting, Dean’s games room also boasts a fully-stocked bar complete with Birra Moretti on tap and a bar-top retro arcade game. The whole room is framed with a dark paint finish, professional panelling and wood flooring, as well as a quality sound system

This garden games room is a real winner

Despite the delays in getting materials over lockdown, Dean was able to enjoy his first pint in May this year. But he’s not ready to throw in his bar towel yet. He says: "I am still adding bits now. I see ideas on other people's projects and I think, 'that looks cool, I wonder how I could make that work', and I find a way to add and improve my own room. Next year I am hoping to create a terrace area outside the bar for the warmer days along with another seating and firepit area."

Andy Beresford, Managing Director - Home Leisure Direct, which supplies pool tables, arcade machines, jukeboxes and other games room must-haves, says: “From the extravagant to the minimalistic, the arcade heaven to the pub sports hero, we have been overwhelmed by the exceptional standards of the entries in 2021. Selecting ten out of an amazing bunch was a tricky task, and the public made the hardest decision of all to crown Dean Mirfin winner of Games Room of the Year 2021. We are delighted to present Dean with a winning cheque for £1000 and can’t wait for the battle of the games rooms to commence again in 2022."

This pool table can flip into a dining table