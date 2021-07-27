This converted barn at Blubberhouses, near Harrogate, is for sale with fabulous views

The Mistal in the village of Blubberhouses

When Chris and Margaret Marlow bought this barn in the mid-noughties, it was a derelict agricultural building. Planning permission was the key to unlocking its potential and the couple managed to secure it by providing access via land belonging to their then home, which was nearby.

“The barn had four walls and a roof with a tree growing out of it when we bought it but we could see that it would be a lovely place to live because the location and views are wonderful,” says Margaret.

The Marlows converted the property with no expense spared and managed to get the project through the cold and snowy winter of 2010. They moved into The Mistal in 2011 having designed it to perfectly suit their needs.

The dining room

“It is a wonderful place to live. The views are absolutely beautiful and the walks from here are amazing,” says Margaret. “We are 10 miles from Harrogate and seven miles from Otley so you can drive to either town within 15 minutes and Skipton and Ilkley are also close by.”

While the couple have enjoyed their time in this idyllic part of Yorkshire, they are moving to Scotland to be closer to their daughter and son-in-law and so The Mistal is for sale for £700,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley.

Their barn conversion is part of a small, exclusive development in Blubberhouses, which nestles in the beautiful Washburn Valley. It has four reception areas including a through sitting room, dining room, snug/day room, along with a breakfast kitchen and W.C. On the upper floor, there are three double bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus a house shower room.

The rural property has mains water, electricity, a communal private drainage supply and oil-fired heating.Adjoining the house is a substantial timber and metal framed outbuilding suitable for a wide variety of uses subject to the necessary consents.

The sitting room

Estate agents Dacre, Son & Hartley say: “Enjoying some of the finest views in the area, this property is an immaculately presented detached, three bedroom family home with a substantial outbuilding, parking and southerly facing gardens.

“Harrogate, Otley, Ilkley and Skipton are all readily accessible and have a wide array of amenities, high quality schooling and leisure facilities whilst Leeds Bradford irport is 11 miles away.”

For details contact: Dacre, Son & Hartley, tel: 01943 463321, www.dacres.co.uk

The kitchen is spacious

The property has fantastic views

One of the bedrooms