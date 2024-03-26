Barratt Homes Yorkshire East to launch second phase of Mortimer Park in Driffield

The first of the new homes to be launched consist of 3 and 4 bedroom homes and are priced from £225,000 for a 3-bedroom home to £295,000 for a 4-bedroom home. The second phase of the development will officially be launched on Thursday 28 March with keen buyers welcome to visit the sales office.

The first phase of Mortimer Park is a sold-out development made up of 165 properties, with a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes. The development is located 20 minutes walking distance from Driffield town centre and close to over 20 eateries and pubs.

In addition to the 120 new properties, Mortimer Park will also be home to a new sports field as well as three separate play areas, making it a perfect location for families.

Mortimer Park phase two complies with Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) regulations, enhancing natural environments and habitats on-site ensuring they are better than when they were just fields. This includes a multitude of ecological measures such as electric car charging points, photovoltaic panels on many homes, the use of swift bricks on 26 homes, bat boxes, hedgehog highways and a surface water attenuation basin. This also falls inline with Barratt Homes’ partnership with the RSPB, giving nature a Barratt Home, to improve the way in which nature and wildlife are incorporated into our new communities.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We are really pleased to launch even more new homes to the Mortimer Park development. It has become a wonderful development community in an area with easy access to the coast, York, Beverley and Hull.

“With homes to suit a wide range of buyers, including first time buyers, and each house crafted with the utmost attention to details, incorporating eco-friendly elements, we expect the second phase of Mortimer Park to be incredibly popular.”