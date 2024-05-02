The Times assessed data from Rightmove in order to compile a list of premium locations. To qualify, a street must have had at least five houses listed for sale so far this year, and the research does not include addresses where only a small number of properties are marketed each year, as this would distort average figures.

This approach meant that traditional ‘trophy locations’ in areas such as Harrogate, York and Leeds were beaten by Bawtry Road in Bessacarr, which links Doncaster city centre to the market town of Bawtry.

Although it has always been a prestigious postcode locally, boasting properties with large plots, since the pandemic the typical asking price has more than doubled, from £300,000 to £604,833 for a detached home.

Properties on Bawtry Road have a plot size that is on average eight times larger than the footprint of the house

The Times found that one five-bedroom house with extensive gardens, an orangery and a treehouse sold for £721,000 last autumn, having been purchased by the owner for just £300,000 five years earlier.

The street is almost entirely residential as it passes through Bessacarr. There has been infill development on some of the more generous plots, where bungalows have been replaced by much larger properties. The site of fee-paying Hill House St Mary’s School has been redeveloped as executive housing since the school relocated.

Unlike many other ‘prestige’ streets, Bawtry Road is a mostly 20th-century layout. Only one house, Hill Crest, is Victorian, and another cluster of villas are Edwardian; during this period, the land was part of the Jarratt Estate and only gradually developed from around the 1920s. Much of the building took place after World War Two, when the licensing for plots was relaxed.

A golf club opened in 1909 and a hotel was built in 1939.