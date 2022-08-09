Beautiful historic house with gardens for sale in Middleham for the first time in 60 years

The characterful town of Middleham in Wensleydale, best known for its medieval castle and its racehorse stables, is a magnet for homebuyers, which is why the sale of Castle Hill House, now on the market for £750,000, is setting hearts alight.

This is an extra special home, lived in and loved by the same owners for 60 years, and you can see why they chose to stay. The property sits next to the castle, once the childhood home of Richard III, and it is full of charm with an abundance of period features.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dating from the 18th century and Grade II listed, the six bedroom house is on the market with H and H Estates who rightly bill the sale as “a rare opportunity”.

Castle Hill House, Middleham

The owners ran their doctors’ surgery from the property before they retired and the sale is due to a decision to downsize. H and H Estates surveyor and valuer Robert Jauneika says: “This historic house has had a lot of love and while there is work to be done to update it, it offers a chance to live somewhere special in a very desirable Yorkshire Dales village. It is Grade II listed and the original stone Distyle Portico and the columns and ironmongery at the gateway have their own separate listing.”

He adds: “One of the biggest selling points is the opportunity this property presents. The roof and windows need work and a new heating system needs to be installed but the interiors have all the hallmarks of a high calibre home.

“The house is set over three floors and the top floor has been used as a self-contained annex and includes three bedrooms, a living area, a small kitchen area and a bathroom. This could be an ideal opportunity for a holiday let or simply further living accommodation for the main house.”

Castle Hill House has a study with wc, a large living room, a dining room and a kitchen with traditional stone flagged flooring. There is also a cellar. On the first floor are two large double bedrooms with south-facing windows, a third double bedroom and a bathroom plus separate w.c. The second floor holds the aforementioned annexe/flat. Outside, is a large garden with a woodland area to the rear.

The property has plenty of outside space and a garden, which is rare in Middleham

Middleham has a primary school, nursery, shop, tea room and pubs. The larger market town of Leyburn is two miles away.

For details of the sale contact: H and H Land and Estates, tel: 0191 370 8530, www.hhlandestates.co.uk

The house has been in the same family for 60 years

The house has six bedrooms

One of the reception rooms

The property has glorious gardens

The house sits next to historic Middleham Castle