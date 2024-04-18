Pruners were hard at work trimming the boxed hedging around the medieval maze following wet weather at Bolton Castle, near Leyburn.

The impressive stone folly was commissioned by Sir Richard le Scrope, Lord Chancellor of England to Richard II, and finished in 1399 - reportedly at a cost of 18,000 marks.

And today, it remains in the private ownership of Thomas Peter Algar Orde-Powlett, the ninth Baron Bolton, who is one of Sir Richard's descendants.

The impressive gardens, which include a bowling green and Rose Arbour, are now open to the public - with thousands flocking to the well-preserved estate each year.

The castle is also occasionally used as a filming location, with Channel 5's 'Anne Boleyn 'shot in its grounds back in 2021.

1 . Bolton Castle Head gardener Jason Haslip and woodsman Mike Hanslip, maintain the maze and medieval gardens at Bolton Castle Photo: Lee McLean/SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Bolton Castle Head gardener Jason Haslip and woodsman Mike Hanslip, maintain the maze and medieval gardens at Bolton Castle Photo: Lee McLean/SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Maze The maze was planted in time to reach maturity for the year 2000 milennium celebrations Photo: Lee McLean/SWNS Photo Sales