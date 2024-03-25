Brand new state-of-the-art apartment block arrives in Leeds

Set to open its doors in early spring, UNCLE Leeds comprises 69 studio apartments, 163 one-bedroom apartments, 208 two-bedroom apartments and 23 three-bedroom apartments.

UNCLE is known for its emphasis on design with interior designers behind the likes of Soho House. UNCLE Leeds has bespoke, designed amenity spaces, which include a cinema room, residents’ gym and Peloton room, performance room, and 2 co-working spaces, for communal or quiet work. Unlike any other apartment block in Leeds, it also includes a resident-only bowling alley. Other amenities include a rooftop terrace, outdoor space, high speed WiFi and secure car park and bike storage.

UNCLE Leeds is pet-friendly, reflecting a common need for many who are looking to rent in the city. Residents at UNCLE buildings are known to start pet sitting and pet walking groups, among other social activities.

UNCLE provides ultra-comfy beds for its tenants

Inside UNCLE’s apartments, renters will find Architectural Digest-worthy designs, including BoConcept furniture and Bosch appliances.

The UNCLE brand is well known for its brand promises, which include the ‘love it or leave it’ initiative, allowing tenants to cut their lease within the first two weeks, no questions asked, if the apartment doesn’t feel like a true fit. Additionally, UNCLE also offers its ‘sleep around’ option, which lets its renters swap flats or location any time they like (availability dependent).

Ryan Prince, Founder of UNCLE Leeds, commented: We’re really excited to be launching UNCLE Leeds and continue to look towards investing in rental solutions in the North. Cities are the heart and soul of our world, and that is why we continue to invest in quality city living. In today’s hybrid world, your neighbours are more than your neighbours, they are your work-from-home-colleagues, which is why we have invested in multiple, flexible co-working spaces, social areas and even a resident-only bowling alley. We want renters to feel respected, looked after, and even a little bit loved and we think UNCLE Leeds does just that.”

Starting from £1,100 for a studio apartment, UNCLE apartments are designed to be a perfect fit for those looking to move into the city, with convenience on their doorstep. Situated on the edge of the city centre, UNCLE Leeds is located to the west of the centre next to Leeds and Liverpool Canal and is a 15-minute walk from Leeds Train Station.