The Pear Blossom, a three-bedroom semi-detached home

Cherry Blossom Hill on Pinfold Lane is the latest development from North Bar Homes and will comprise 54 properties, including two and three bedroom semi-detached houses, three and four bedroom detached houses and two bedroom semi-detached bungalows. Prices start from £135,000 and include carpets and floor coverings throughout.

The properties have been architecturally designed to create free flowing, versatile accommodation to meet the needs of modern living, with the majority enjoying a downstairs cloakroom and ensuite to the master bedroom. Sliding or French doors provide access to the fully turfed rear garden.

Andrew Bowes of North Bar Homes said: “We are really looking forward to starting work at Cherry Blossom Hill. The scheme offers five different home styles which will appeal to a range of buyers from first timers to young families, aspiring professionals and those looking to retire to the coast. They will also be perfect as a holiday home being less than two miles from the sea front and minutes from the Old Town.

Developers say the houses will appeal to families, professionals, retirees and holiday home buyers

“The location will be of particular appeal to families with children given the wide choice of schools. This includes Burlington Infants and Junior School which is literally at the end of the road. ”

As with every North Bar Homes development buyers can expect an exceptional specification, including branded appliances, carpets and floor coverings throughout, fully turfed front and rear garden, outside tap and power to garage, electric charging point to every home and fibre optic broadband cabling, ideal for home working. Legal fees will also be paid (subject to terms and conditions).

Mr Bowes commented: “People choosing one of our homes really do get more for their money, coupled with the comfort and assurance of working with an established developer who puts attention to detail and customer satisfaction at the heart of everything we do. We also provide a ten year Premier Guarantee warranty for complete peace of mind.”

North Bar Homes is also working in partnership with Spring Part Exchange and Assisted Move meaning people with a house to sell can still buy their dream home at Cherry Blossom Hill (subject to terms and conditions). Help to Buy is also available for those who meet the scheme’s current criteria.

The Almond Blossom, a two bedroom semi-detached bungalow