Calls for government to act after a terrifying blaze at Leeds flats affected by cladding and fire safety scandal

Firefighters extinguishing te fire at the flats in Leeds

A blaze at an apartment block in Leeds city centre last night saw terrified residents evacuated from a building affected by the cladding and fire safety scandal and on the "combustible and at risk list".

Firefghters were swift to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze at the Blue apartment block on Little Neville Street, near Granary Wharf. It is thought to have started on a timber balcony. Since the Grenfell fire tragedy put the spotlight on fire safety issues in apartment buildings, the balconies are classed as "flammable".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abi Tubis, a spokesperson for the campaign group Leeds Cladding Scandal, says: "This is another example on why the government needs to move quickly on the remediation and fix all these buildings."

The balcony blaze at the Blue apartment block in Leeds

Abi, who lives the St George building in Leeds, which is also at risk due to flammable cladding, inadequate fire breaks, timber balconies and other fire safety issues, adds: "Firefighters moved really quckly at Blue last night and did a great job but, along with most other buildings affected by this scandal, there are many other fire safety defects there.

"There was a balcony fire in an affected block in London last month so this is not an isolated incident. I hope the government sees this latest ncident as an eye opener and that they speed things up and agree to fund all the fire safety defects that exist in these apartment blocks. This is not just about cladding."