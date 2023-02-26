Celebrating the seasons of the garden at Yorkshire's Nunnington Hall through art

An exhibition celebrating the seasons through botanical castings of garden plants has opened at a country house in North Yorkshire.

Artist Rachel Dein creates works to capture the "fleeting beauty" of plants, under an old tradition of nature printing using their surfaces to create an image.

Now Nunnington through the Seasons celebrates the progress of the seasons in the gardens at Nunnington Hall, marking the moment when a plant is at its most beautiful.

The exhibition is the outcome of a two-year project, where the artist visited the North Yorkshire estate to experience the garden throughout the four seasons.

Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, North Yorkshire, has a new exhibition featuring work by artist Rachel Dein, titled Nunnington through the seasons. Pictured Sonia Kenny, Welcome & Service Assistant Nunnington Hall & Rievaulx Terrace looking at the works on display. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 25th February 2023.

She spent time learning about the hall's garden and its influences, selecting plants for casting, and exploring the philosophies and practice of head gardener Nick Fraser in creating a space for wellbeing, wildlife and the planet.

Nunnington Hall, which likely takes its name from a nunnery on the site before the Norman conquest, is now run by the National Trust.

This country estate, with a dwelling recorded at Nunnington as far back as 1249, has been altered and added to by a succession of owners and with the existing house having grown out of a Tudor Hall.

The gardens are one of the highlights, featuring peaceful hidden spots, colourful peacocks and flowers. In early spring, as the garden awakes from its winter slumber, snowdrops and winter aconites have started to make an appearance.

Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, North Yorkshire, has a new exhibition featuring work by artist Rachel Dein, titled Nunnington through the seasons. Pictured Rachel Dein, artist tools on display as part of the exhibition. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 25th February 2023.

The artwork is a reminder that nature "can be both fleeting and persistent", the charitable trust outlines, with Ms Dein’s casts serving as a lasting memory of green spaces that can be neglected or taken for granted.

Ms Dein, who makes plaster casts that record all the plants and flowers' textures, patterns, and details, added : "If you want to eliminate all the weeds from your garden, simply refer to them all as wildflowers."

Nunnington through the seasons runs until May 14.