Chance to buy an iconic Yorkshire Dales bunkhouse on the Three Peaks route between Whernside and Ingleborough

The sale of The Old School Bunkhouse in Chapel le Dale is setting hearts alight thanks to its magnificent views and its location between two of the Three Peaks, Whernside and Ingleborough. The property, which is on the market £395,000 with Fisher Hopper, has six bunk rooms that can sleep 26 guests and is popular with walkers, cavers and cyclists, along with educational and church groups, among others. Outside, there is a patio area and parking for 10 vehicles.

The bunkhouse also has four shower rooms, a lounge, a kitchen-diner and a drying room and is available fully furnished and with its website, social media and future bookings. The current operation is profitable with potential for growth. Conversion to holiday lets is also a possibility, subject to the necessary planning consent. There could also be scope for owner's accommodation, agan subject to planning consent.

The semi-detached property is on on the B6255 around four miles from Ingleton with the Yorkshire Three Peak Challenge route close to the bunkhouse. Kirkby Lonsdale, Settle and Hawes are short drive away. Darren Spratt of Fisher Hopper says: "This is such an iconic bunkhouse with views of both Ingleborough and Whernside. We’re excited to meet the next owners, who will no doubt build on the long-established reputation and welcome both old and new customers moving forward." Contact Fisher Hopper, Bentham, tel: 015242 62044.

1. Dales views The views from the property are sensational and have ensured that visitors regularly return to this very special place to stay. Photo: Fisher Hopper Photo Sales

2. Bunkhouse business The bunkhouse has been well kept and the business is profitable with scope to increase bookings Photo: Fisher Hopper Photo Sales

3. Drink in the surroundings The picnic bench is a popular spot where guests can take in the spectacular views Photo: Fisher Hopper Photo Sales

4. Take a seat The communal sitting room is large and there are plenty of places to sit and relax Photo: Fisher Hopper Photo Sales