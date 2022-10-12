Chapel Allerton in Leeds named one of UK's top 10 coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out magazine

Writing about Chapel Allerton, contributor Daniel Dylan Wray said: “Leeds has plenty of lovely, leafy suburbs that feel village-like while remaining close to the centre – see also Meanwood – but Chapel Allerton is especially vibrant. Despite its serene nature, with nearby woods and one of Europe’s largest parks not too far, it’s also a hub for independent businesses spanning art, culture, food and drink. Community is key and organisations such as CA Spaces are making Chapel Allerton greener and more colourful through commissioned street art, tree and wildflower planting, and public vegetable gardens.

“Start with breakfast at House of Koko, followed by a stroll through Gledhow Valley Woods. Have lunch at the Mustard Pot, then check out some local art at Seven Artspace (also a 100-seat venue for music, dance and theatre). Come evening, grab drinks at Further North and finish off with pizza at The Woods.

“Plan your trip for Chapel Allerton Arts Festival, an annual three-day celebration of local food, drink, art and music in September. It’s just as fun and feelgood as it sounds.”

Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton

Kelham Island was also selected by Wray, who wrote: “Once home to derelict warehouses and a few old-school pubs, Kelham Island has undergone a hefty transformation. Those old boozers (thankfully) remain but Kelham’s once-empty spaces are now filled by a glut of independent bars, restaurants, shops, cafés and breweries. A man-made island formed in the 1100s when a stream was diverted to power a nearby mill, Kelham Island is now a unique bit of Sheffield thanks to the beautiful waterway that runs through it. Walkable from the city centre, it has all the hallmarks of a hip neighbourhood – including street food markets, microbreweries, Michelin Guide grub and a vegan bar run by screamo frontman Oli Sykes – without being insufferably so. It’s still a functioning working area, so in between the serene waterside beer gardens, killer tacos, amazing ale, flea markets and food halls, you’ll get a sense of Sheffield’s rich industrial history.

“Breakfast-up at Grind Café, then head off to Kelham Island Museum, grab coffee at Gaard and do some shopping (try Kelham Island Books & Music or Kelham Flea for vintage and antiques). Tuck into lunch at Cutlery Works (the largest food hall in northern England), ready for an afternoon beer run – via Fat Cat, Heist, Alder, Kelham Island Tavern, Gardeners Rest and the Riverside – and then dinner at Domo or, if you’re feeling flush, Jöro. Finish at Factory Floor where DJs play through their bespoke audiophile soundsystem and you can try their unique drip-infusion spirits.

“Be here on first weekend of the month for Peddler Market: a market that merges street food from across the UK with live music, DJs, craft stalls, artisan beers and cocktails,”