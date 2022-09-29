Clara Drive Calverley homes: Rare chance to buy cottage on sought after Clara Drive in Calverley with incredible features
An incredible cottage on highly sought-after Clara Drive has been placed on the market for less than half a million pounds.
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:44 pm
The stunning two-bedroom home has a glass fronted garden room, pond, huge garden and amazing features inside. First viewings are on October 8, strictly by appointment only. Marketed by Cornerstone Leeds, here is a look around the woodlands home on sale now for £475,000:
Page 1 of 3