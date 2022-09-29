News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Clara Drive Calverley homes: Rare chance to buy cottage on sought after Clara Drive in Calverley with incredible features

An incredible cottage on highly sought-after Clara Drive has been placed on the market for less than half a million pounds.

By Daniel Sheridan
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:44 pm

The stunning two-bedroom home has a glass fronted garden room, pond, huge garden and amazing features inside. First viewings are on October 8, strictly by appointment only. Marketed by Cornerstone Leeds, here is a look around the woodlands home on sale now for £475,000:

1. Clara Drive Calverley

Planning approved to add a third bedroom and increase your living space. Cornerstone are delighted to offer for sale this unique and spacious two bedroom detached property known as 'The Cottage'.

Photo: Cornerstone Leeds

Photo Sales

2. Clara Drive Calverley

It is located on one of LS28's most expensive and exclusive streets.

Photo: Cornerstone Leeds

Photo Sales

3. Clara Drive Calverley

Planning permission approved to add more ground floor living space with bi-fold doors into the rear garden and a third bedroom to the first floor.

Photo: Cornerstone Leeds

Photo Sales

4. Clara Drive Calverley

The Cottage is tucked away in a beautiful conservation area amongst the stunning woodland of Calverley Wood. All of the above make this a one of a kind purchase.

Photo: Cornerstone Leeds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3