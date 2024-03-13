Dog expert's Easter danger warning to Yorkshire pet owners

Easter eggs and chocolate treats - Easter eggs and other chocolate treats are a widely known to be a definite no for dogs. Chocolate contains a substance called theobromine which is toxic and really difficult for dogs to metabolise. The level of toxicity depends on the darkness and concentration of the cacao, so a quality 85 per cent dark chocolate is going to be much more toxic than a small piece of milk chocolate, but giving any type of chocolate to dogs must be avoided. If you are planning an Easter egg hunt at home, make sure to keep your pets out of the way and collect any stray Easter eggs from the garden before letting them out again. You can still include your furry friends in all of the festivities, try making them their own hunt by using natural treats like scrumptious venison treats.

Hot cross buns – Another staple in Easter celebrations, hot cross buns contain dried fruit such as raisins and sultanas, both of which are toxic to both cats and dogs and can cause kidney damage. It’s important you ensure these are kept out of reach from your pet as even small quantities can cause severe damage.

Spring bulbs and flowers - Easter is a beautiful time of year with spring flowers and bulbs in full bloom, but make sure you keep them well out of reach of your furry friend, particularly if they’re prone to chewing plants or digging up the garden. Daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, and amaryllis are all common spring plants that are poisonous to dogs. They can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, tremors, and other dangerous side effects. Dogs are natural explorers, it’s on you as the owner to keep a keen eye on your pet and keep them away from any toxic plants. And despite being less likely to dig up plants, cats face issues with lilies due to the pollen in the stamens (the inner antenna part of the flower) cut these out to remove the risk of pollen being ingested which can cause irritation.

Easter decorations - When gifting or receiving Easter baskets, it can be tempting to let pets play with plastic grass and straw and tissue, but they can be easily swallowed and often lead to digestive issues, resulting in vomiting, bloating and dehydration. Always keep decorations and gifts out of reach and give your furry friend a pet-friendly toy instead.