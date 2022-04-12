Dream home in the country near York for sale with 1.7 acres plus tree house and zip wire

This recently renovated country house just five miles from York comes with substantial gardens and grounds of 1.7 acres. Lynfield in Kexby, which is on the market for £850,000 with Blenkin and Co., has proved to be the dream home in the country that the Smith family were looking for when they moved there six years ago.

“We wanted somewhere that offered an outdoor lifestyle, where we could have a tree house and lots of outdoor space for our boys who were then aged four and eight. We also wanted a dog and to keep chickens,” says Daniel Smith. Other must-haves included easy driving distance to a city and the coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynfield completely fulfilled the brief and also gave the Smiths the chance to modernise and extend the property. “We lived in the house for a year to get a feel for what was needed and then we extended it to make it 50 per cent bigger. We also reoriented the rooms to improve the flow and to make the most of the south-facing aspect,” says Daniel.

The house in Kexby is close to York and has been renovated and modernised

The project took a year to complete and the result is the period home built in 1850 is now energy efficient and perfect for modern living. “We have been sympathetic to the original building but we really like the simple, clean lines and open spaces of Scandi style so we have merged the two,” says Daniel.

The 2,834 sq.ft house a staircase hall and inner hall, three reception rooms, a kitchen/dining/family room, a pantry, cloakroom w.c., utility room and boot room. Upstairs are a principal bedroom suite with dressing area and bathroom, four further bedrooms and a family bathroom Outside, there is a garage block/workshop, a store, potting shed, dog run, hen house, summerhouse, greenhouse and the tree house plus a zip wire.

The 1.7 acres of grounds and gardens also includes an orchard. Blenkin and Co. says: “Lynfield is a remarkable family property near York with no near neighbours. Unassuming at the front, it takes visitors completely by surprise at the rear with extensive grounds extending to three sides.

"Renovated and beautifully refurbished the house is now more than 2,800 sq ft and has versatile accommodation with beautiful interiors evoking a Nordic aesthetic.

The kitchen with wood-burning stove

“Its showpiece is the stunning family sized kitchen/dining/living room that connects to the sunny terrace.” Contact: Blenkin and Co., Tel: 01904 671672, www.blenkinandco.com

Room with a view

A cosy sitting room

The house has been completely modernised but has lost none of its character

Country style with a contemporary edge