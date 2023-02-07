Plans for 41 homes on brownfield site outside an East Riding village have been approved despite concerns they will strain the local sewage system and cause traffic problems.

East Riding Council’s Planning Committee passed plans for the homes in East Street, Kilham, near Driffield, set to be built on a site of light industry and agriculture.

Developers Marble Homes stated in their plans that the homes would respect their setting on the outskirts of the village with designs including nods to its farming past.

But six people and Kilham Parish Council objected, claiming the homes would amount to over-development in a conservation area and fuel traffic on one of the village’s busiest thoroughfares.

Plans for the homes include 10 two-bedroom homes, 13 with three bedrooms, nine with four as well as four bungalows.

They also propose building a mock stable block, a homage to Clackna Farm which previously existed on the site, made up of five homes of various sizes.

Councillors heard eight of the homes in the new estate would be affordable and sold below market prices.

The application councillor’s approved was a reserve matters covering the details of the site after outline permission was granted in 2019.

41 homes to be built on ‘unattractive’ farm site in Yorkshire despite sewage and traffic fears

Plans stated the homes had been designed to a high standard because they were near the village centre and because the Grade II-listed Clackna Farm house adjoins the site.

Plans stated: “These proposals blend in with and complement the character of the surrounding area, and this has been achieved in a way which has no adverse impacts on the residential amenities of nearby residents.

“It is unrealistic to expect significant investment into this site for further commercial operations.

“The current use takes place in industrial style buildings which clearly have a detrimental impact on the visual and residential amenities of the surrounding conservation area.

“This involves heavy vehicles, open storage and industrial clutter, with an element of noise, dust and general disturbance associated with it.”

But East Wolds and Coastal’s Cllr Charlie Dewhirst said some locals were concerns about the new homes.

The ward member said: “There are a number of concerns from the parish council and other residents, including over sewage capacity and infrastructure and whether the plans deal with that.

“East Street already has speeding problems, there’s concerns whether the access to the homes would be safe, there could be issues with visibility as people pull out.”

The committee heard the council’s highways officers did not object to the plans and Yorkshire Water had dropped theirs despite previously raising concerns over sewage and drainage.

Committee Chair Cllr Leo Hammond said he supported the plans and the new homes would fit well in the village.

The chair said: “It’s a high quality, well thought out design which complements the conservation area of the village because it removes an unattractive industrial and agricultural site.

“It’s a shame we’ve lost the bungalows but we’re getting 10 per cent which is a good housing mix.