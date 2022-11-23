An Edwardian home owned by a successful interiors influencer who is prepared to sell the Instagram account as part offthe property has gone on the market.

Fair Mead in Pool-in-Wharfedale, near Otley, has undergone major renovations since it was last put up for sale by The Beautiful South’s former manager Phil Cass when he downsized in 2017.

Mr Cass, who took part in Come Dine With Me while living in the house, listed it for £700,000 – the asking price from agents Monroe is now £1.1million.

The current owner is midwife Renee Hardy, who set up an Instagram account called Our Edwardian Dream after moving in in 2018 and subsequently accumulated 41,000 followers.

Fair Mead's grounds have been landscaped and transformed

She is happy to pass ownership of the account to whoever purchases the house if they wish to keep it going.

Ms Hardy, who has two children, is believed to be selling up and downsizing following a marriage break-up.

The five-bedroom property has been completely transformed since Mr Cass left and the kitchen has been extended. The garden now has three tiers and entertainment spaces.

She will continue to run the Instagram account if the buyer is not interested in taking it on.

The bespoke designer kitchen

According to Monroe’s listing, the property just off the A658 has a half-acre plot, gated private entrance, barbecue and sun lounger area.

There are formal dining and living rooms with period features retained, including feature fireplaces.

The open plan kitchen is bespoke and has underfloor heating, a champagne fridge, breakfast pantry, built-in speakers and instant hot water tap. There are also extensive cellars.

Viewings are by appointment only.

The property has a stunning rural location

