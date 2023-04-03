Estate agent Tim Waring looks into property descriptions and telling it like it is

A few weeks ago, an esteemed competitor made an impassioned plea for the mandatory qualification of estate agents. I am pleased to report it is already mandatory at GSC Grays for all of our agents to be Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Members of the National Association of Estate Agents (NAEA) or to study for one of these qualifications.It sets a high bar and testament as to how we operate our business, whatever type of property we sell, be it small or large, town or country.Some consider estate agency is unregulated and in terms of industry specific legislation, they are largely correct given The Property Misdescriptions Act 1991 was repealed in October 2013.

In its place, estate agents became subject to the Consumer Protection for Unfair Trading Regulations 2008. This places a general duty on estate agents, as with other traders, not to trade unfairly with the regulations including 31 banned trading practices overseen by local authority Trading Standards department.

When added to anti-money laundering legislation, and the professional codes of conduct of the RICS and NAEA, one hopes those agents who willingly adopt these various tiers of regulation, compliance and professional standards are able to provide confidence to buyers and sellers alike, particularly in what seems to be a more normal marketplace after an eventful couple of years.

As we have to live and work in what seems to be an increasingly compliant world, does this mean the outgoing character and style of estate agents, and their natural enthusiasm for selling, is being constrained?

Tim Waring, GSC GRays

I suspect the late and infamous London estate agent Roy Brooks, would struggle in the modern world. His 1960s adverts in the Sunday Times and Observer became must-reads, known predominately for their refreshing honesty and humour.

How about the freehold of a “broken-down Battersea bargain” priced at £5,995 where “nature has fought back in the garden and won”.

As a current resident of Battersea, my son would be delighted by such an opportunity, but sadly for him you could now add a couple of zeros to the price, and even that might be light.

Would an agent today receive client approval to say "A dull house with three lousy bedrooms”? Or with more candour “Ten rather unpleasant rooms with a slimy back yard”?

Some of Roy’s terminology has not stood the test of time well and would simply be deemed unacceptable in the 21 st century.

However in recent years, some agents have tried to adopt an element of Mr Brooke’s style. A property described as a “cheap but not particularly cheerful ground floor apartment" might be candid but was deemed unacceptable by Rightmove and the listing taken down.

I consider it’s incumbent on an agent to be open with descriptions so buyers know broadly what to expect.

Plus sellers recognise their agent is trying to find a buyer by managing expectations. “Elegantly tired” is one of my favourites, rather than simply saying updating.

Legislation may have ruled out some of the outlandish property descriptions of years past but if it’s a true, frank opinion, is there anything wrong with that?