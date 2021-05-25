Exquisite home for sale on the edge of the Dales near historic Jervaulx Abbey

The Old Hall, Jervaulx, which is for sale for £1.995m with joint agents Lister Haigh and Knight Frank

That the Old Hall at Jervaulx is beautiful both outside and in is clear for all to see. The exterior is historic and unspoilt, the interiors are exquisite and the location on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park is sublime.

But it is also the unseen that makes this remarkable home so special. The property, which is on the market for £1.995m with Lister Haigh and Knight Frank, sits within walking distance of Jervaulx Abbey, which was built in the 12th century before being turned to ruins during the dissolution of the monasteries. It is much-loved for its tranquility and the 180 varieties of wildflowers that grow in and around the abbey walls.

“It has such a spiritual atmosphere and feels like a very happy place plus there is a great tearoom with amazing cakes,” says Emma Odner.

Owner Emma Bengt, an interior designer, planned the beautiful decor

She and her husband, Bengt, originally lived in neighbouring Jervaulx Hall, an enormous property which they bought in 1996. They downsized to the still generously sized Old Hall in 2008 and have carried out a stunning renovation and sensitive modernisation of a property that started life as stables, kitchens, and accommodation for grooms, footmen and maids serving Jervaulx Hall.

They were the perfect pair to take on the challenge of turning “a rabbit warren” into a large family home with an annexe/holiday let above the old stables. Bengt loves a property project and commissioned renowned builder Bernard Thwaites of Bedale-based CAT Builders to do the work. Emma previously worked as an interior designer for top hotels and is responsible for the decor.

The 6,320 sq ft Old Hall, built circa 1890, is full of period features and has outbuildings and stabling of around 3,340 sq ft and 5.5 acres. The home has a hall, utility and cloakroom, a living kitchen with electric Aga, walk-in larder and sitting area, a dining room, sitting room, boot room and study/garden room.

There are eight bedrooms and bathrooms and a garage with a two-bedroom annexe/holiday let above. Along with outbuildings, there are five stables and a tack room, paddocks and views over the River Ure.

The Old Hall comes with a self-contained anexe, outbuildings and stabling

Emma and Bengt are selling to move to Greece while keeping a smaller property as a base in Yorkshire. Emma sums it up when she says: “We have loved living here,” she says. “It has a been a wonderful family home for us and our children.”

For details on the sale of The Old Hall, Jervaulx contact www.listerhaigh.co.uk or www.knightfrank.co.uk

The hall with a cosy wood-burning stove

The cosy kitchen leads through to the dining area

The home office is light and spacious

The Old Hall has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms