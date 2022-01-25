Much-loved farmhouse in Bempton for sale with an annexe, land, outbuildings and lots of potential

Like many others before them, Judith Fitch and her partner Phil Woodhead had tired of living in London and dreamed of escaping to the country. Their list of wants and needs was long but in 2014 fate stepped in and they stumbled across their ideal home - Manor Farm, Bempton, now on the market for £895,000 with Carter Jonas.

“We found Manor Farm by accident and it was perfect as we wanted a good quality of life somewhere rural and somewhere we could keep animals,” says Judith. Swapping their one-and-a-half bedroom flat in the city for the Grade II listed Georgian farmhouse with land, an annexe and outbuildings has brought them immense joy and in return they have invested in the property.

Since moving there, they have installed a new heating system and heritage double glazed windows, revamped the interiors, re-dug and lined a natural pond where they now keep koi carp and turned a derelict swimming pool into a suntrap seating area.

The property also helped them realise a dream of fostering rescue donkeys as the farmhouse comes with two paddocks, a field shelter and stable. They were also able to keep sheep and chickens. The adjoining annexe is perfect for friends and family or for use as a holiday let.

Judith and Phil are now “future-proofing” for older age and are selling to downsize but they are leaving with many happy memories. “We have loved living here. It’s a lovely quiet village and the amazing Bempton Cliffs are just over a mile away,” says Judith, who adds that would-be buyers will also find plenty of untapped potential at the farm, including stables and a granary that could be converted into living space.

Manor Farm, originally built in 1820, has an entrance hallway, music room, dining room, kitchen breakfast room with Aga, utility room, additional reception room with multi-fuel stove and cloakroom with W.C. To the first floor are two large bedrooms, an ensuite, an office and family bathroom. On the top floor are two further bedrooms. Adjoining the house is a self-contained annexe with a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and mezzanine space.

Outside are stables, tack room, a granary with first floor rooms and ample storage or parking below, large gardens, koi pond with covered jetty, two paddocks, one with a stable, one with a shelter and an allotment with raised beds.

The East Yorkshire village of Bempton is best known for its breath-taking views, spectacular cliffs and RSPB seabird centre; breeding home to puffins, gannets and guillemots. The village benefits from a general store, hairdressers, antique shop, primary school, public house/restaurant and community hall. In nearby Buckton, there is a delightful tea room, art gallery and holiday accommodations. Bempton railway station offers direct access to Hull, Doncaster, Sheffield and Scarborough.

For details contact Carter Jonas, York, www.carterjonas.co.uk/estate-agents/york

