Fierce objections by 127 people to 23-home Bishop Monkton scheme given green light

Councillors will meet on Tuesday to consider an application for a second time by Kebbell Homes to build 23 homes in Bishop Monkton near Ripon.

The plans, which have been recommended for approval in an officer’s report, is on a site at the southern edge of the village facing Knaresborough Road.

The two-storey homes would have either 2,3,4 or 5-bedrooms and planning documents attached to the application state the developer hopes the scheme will “integrate with the locality and positively contribute to the community.”

However, the proposals have been met with fierce resistance in Bishop Monkton with 127 objections and comments from Bishop Monkton Action Group (BMAG), which has campaigned against housing in the village.

Credit - Kebbell Homes

Many of the objections cite fears that the development will increase flooding and put further pressure on the village’s creaking sewage system.

In particular, there are concerns the scheme will exacerbate an issue whereby effluent waste has been coming out of manholes in the village during heavy rain.

One letter of support has been submitted commenting that further development would be of benefit to the village to bring in new people that could support the school, church and pub.

The site was allocated for development in Harrogate Borough Council’s Local Plan and the document is continuing to guide North Yorkshire Council on planning applications.

This application was considered at the last Skipton and Ripon planning committee on June 6 but was deferred as councillors asked for more details about how the scheme will impact on foul water drainage in the village and if a proposed chicane along Knaresborough Road will make it more unsafe for vehicles and pedestrians.

The council has responded to councillors’ concerns in its report.

Yorkshire Water has told the council that “most, if not all” of the “sewage escapes” in the village are caused by residents putting excessive toilet paper, fat, oil and grease down the toilet or sink which then causes the sewage system to block.

However, the water company has acknowledged that the sewage system in Bishop Monkton is “getting close to capacity” and has pledged to improve it.

Although it added that it does not expect the Kebbell Homes development to add much pressure to the network.

The council’s highways officers have also taken another look at the chicane and said it is in the “optimum location” as vehicles will slow down as they approach it, which comes before a crossing point.